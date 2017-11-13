Sheriff's Office to host Critical Incident Preparedness training for church leaders

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office invites all local area church leaders to a Critical Incident Preparedness Training.
Sgt. Michael Zepp will act as the instructor for the training, which will cover incident planning, situational awareness, response, and other topics. Zepp said the session will focus heavily on preparedness and helping church leaders develop emergency plans. After the training, the sheriff’s office is offering to visit interested churches and walk through their emergency plans on an individual location basis.
The curriculum is adapted from similar training presented to Carroll County Public Schools.
The training, which will last approximately two hours starting at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15, will be held at the Carroll County Public Safety Training Center, 50 Kate Wagner Road, Westminster. Church leaders should RSVP with Zepp at mzepp@ccg.carr.org, or by phone at 410-386-2570.
