Living well with chronic conditions

Around 80 percent of older adults experience some kind of chronic condition that may prevent them from doing the things they would like to, according to information from the Carroll County Bureau of Aging and Disabilities.

That’s why on Thursday the bureau is launching the first in a six-week series of workshops designed to help people with chronic conditions, such as hypertension. Called Living Healthy, Living Well, the idea is to help people do exactly that, according to program manager Leslie Wagner.

“It was originally developed at Stanford University and it is an evidence-based, self-management program,” Wagner said.

Thursday’s two-hour session begins at 1:30 p.m. at the North Carroll Senior and Community Center.

“It’s not going to be conditions specific, so if you have arthritis, you are not going to come learn more about arthritis; it’s not education in that way,” Wagner said. “It’s more giving you the skills to better manage all that comes with having conditions that are chronic.”

That could include diabetes, Crohn’s disease, hypertension and, yes, arthritis. Those who attend will learn about nutrition; and methods for relaxation, and managing stress and depression that Wagner said can improve quality of life for those dealing with a chronic condition.

“It also teaches medication management skills,” she said.

The workshops have been available in Carroll County since 2012, Wagner said, but the bureau previously lacked the resources to promote them. Now, there are four people who have been trained to teach the workshops.

“Right now we are just beginning to spread the word, market it more and I have been assigned as program coordinator to do that,” Wagner said.

The series of workshops beginning Thursday, Sept. 14, will be held 1-3:30 p.m. each Thursday for six weeks, while a second series of workshops will be held 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 24 through Nov. 28, at the South Carroll Senior and Community Center.

Wagner said the hope is to offer workshops at Carroll Hospital in Westminster and in the Taneytown area in the future.

All of the workshops are free, but those interested in attending are asked to call 410-386-3818 in advance. More information is available at the Bureau of Aging website, ccgovernment.carr.org/ccg/aging, under the “Living Healthy, Living Well” link on the left side of the screen.

If you go

What: Living Healthy, Living Well workshops on managing chronic conditions

When: 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 14 to Oct. 19, and 9 a.m.-1:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 24 to Nov. 28.

Where: The series of Thursday workshops will be held at the North Carroll Senior and Community Center, 2328 Hanover Pike, Hampstead; Tuesday workshops will be at the South Carroll Senior and Community Center, 5928 Mineral Hill Road, Eldersburg.

Cost: Free

To register, or for more information, call 410-386-3818 or visit the Bureau of Aging website at ccgovernment.carr.org/ccg/aging and click on the “Living Healthy, Living Well” link on the left side of the screen.

