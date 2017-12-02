News Maryland Carroll County

Where to go in Carroll to cut your own Christmas Tree

According to the 2012 Census of Agriculture for Maryland, there are more than 170 Christmas tree growers in the state with nearly 2,200 acres in production. Carroll County has the greatest number of cut Christmas tree farms in Maryland.

Feldhof Farm

2311 Neudecker Road, Westminster

410-876-7680, bfanningfeldhof@aol.com

Until Dec. 17. 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday only

Hirt Tree Farm

917 Arnold Road, Westminster

410-876-8839 , www.hirttreefarm.com

Until Dec. 23. Open daily 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Otterdale Christmas Tree Farm

4364 Middleburg Road, Union Bridge

410-775-0176

www.otterdaleview.com

Until Dec. 17. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday – Sunday. Closed Monday – Wednesday

Pine Valley Farms

1150 Fannie Dorsey Road, Sykesville

410-795-8314, hwolfe@hotmail.com

www.pinevalleyfarms.com

Until Dec. 23. Open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Putman Tree Farm

316 E. Nicodemus Road, Westminster

443-244-7972 or 410-848-9584, putmantreefarm@gmail.com

www.putmantreefarm.com

Until Dec. 23. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday only

Sewell’s Farm

3400 Harney Road, Taneytown

410-756-4397, sewellsfarm@hotmail.com

www.sewellsfarm.com, www.sewellsfarmonline.com

Until Dec. 23. Open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fields close for cutting at 4:45 p.m.

Showvaker’s Quality Evergreens

2020 Garrett Road, Manchester

410-374-1499, info@qualityevergreens.net

www.qualityevergreens.net

Until Dec. 23. Noon to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

