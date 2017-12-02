Where to go in Carroll to cut your own Christmas Tree

DYLAN SLAGLE/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times

Bryant Harris of Westminster hauls out his family's Christmas tree, a white pine, as his wife Jessica Harris, left, and father-in-law Larry Albright look on at Otterdale View Christmas Tree Farm in Union Bridge on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015.

Bryant Harris of Westminster hauls out his family's Christmas tree, a white pine, as his wife Jessica Harris, left, and father-in-law Larry Albright look on at Otterdale View Christmas Tree Farm in Union Bridge on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015. (DYLAN SLAGLE/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times)