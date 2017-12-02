Where to go in Carroll to cut your own Christmas Tree

According to the 2012 Census of Agriculture for Maryland, there are more than 170 Christmas tree growers in the state with nearly 2,200 acres in production. Carroll County has the greatest number of cut Christmas tree farms in Maryland.
Feldhof Farm
2311 Neudecker Road, Westminster
410-876-7680, bfanningfeldhof@aol.com
Until Dec. 17. 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday only
Hirt Tree Farm
917 Arnold Road, Westminster
410-876-8839 , www.hirttreefarm.com
Until Dec. 23. Open daily 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Otterdale Christmas Tree Farm
4364 Middleburg Road, Union Bridge
410-775-0176
Until Dec. 17. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday – Sunday. Closed Monday – Wednesday
Pine Valley Farms
1150 Fannie Dorsey Road, Sykesville
410-795-8314, hwolfe@hotmail.com
Until Dec. 23. Open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Putman Tree Farm
316 E. Nicodemus Road, Westminster
443-244-7972 or 410-848-9584, putmantreefarm@gmail.com
Until Dec. 23. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday only
Sewell’s Farm
3400 Harney Road, Taneytown
410-756-4397, sewellsfarm@hotmail.com
www.sewellsfarm.com, www.sewellsfarmonline.com
Until Dec. 23. Open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fields close for cutting at 4:45 p.m.
Showvaker’s Quality Evergreens
2020 Garrett Road, Manchester
410-374-1499, info@qualityevergreens.net
www.qualityevergreens.net
Until Dec. 23. Noon to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
