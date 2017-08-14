Liquidation auction scheduled for former Charles Carroll Elementary School

A liquidation auction will be held next month at the former Charles Carroll Elementary School.

The event, which will be held at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 23 at the facility at 3719 Littlestown Pike in Westminster, comes after the Board of County Commissioners approved demolishing the former school in April.

The school, along with North Carroll High and New Windsor Middle schools, was closed at the end of the 2015-2016 school year. The county held two walk-throughs of the former school in June.

The liquidation auction will include items like Comtec industries restroom partitions and stalls; Oasis water fountains; fire extinguishers; Bretford metal projector carts and screens and more. A full list of items can be found at http://www.auctionzip.com/cgi-bin/auctionview.cgi?lid=2957606.

