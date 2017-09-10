CHANGE Inc to host its seventh annual Crab-a-palooza fundraiser

CHANGE Inc. is getting the crab mallets ready. On Friday, Sept. 15, the nonprofit, which supports children with disabilities and their families, will hold its seventh annual Crab-a-palooza fundraiser at The Portico in Westminster.

This all-you-can-eat affair will feature the titular crabs, but also pit beef; fried chicken; sides; and soda, beer and wine, courtesy of Salerno’s Restaurant, according to CHANGE Inc. Events and Communications Manager Bridget Owens.

“There are music and raffles and games of chance and door prizes and a huge silent auction,” she said. “It’s just basically a great way for everyone who wants to support us out in the community to come together and enjoy themselves for a great cause.”

The silent auction, Owens said, will include a little something for everyone, from cakes and desserts, to brewery tours and vacations.

“We have a vacation to Sunset Beach, North Carolina,” she said. “We have a condo that if you win you can stay for a week there.”

Tickets are $47 in advance, available by contacting Owens at 410-871-4924 or Bridget.Owens@changeinc.cc. You can also take your chances at the door.

“It’s a little more expensive at the door,” Owens said. “It’s $50, and we do encourage people to come early in case it does sell out. Right now in pre-sales we have gotten a little over 100 tickets sold.”

And although it is not a hard upper limit, about 200 tickets total seems to be a good number, Owens said, and the number of people who came out to the event last year. Together, they raised more than $10,000 for CHANGE Inc. programs, she said.

“We have a number of programs that are not funded by the state,” Owens said. “We have an activity fund where your contribution will help our individuals enjoy community activities they otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford. It can be as simple as $20 to go bowling.”

Or as complex as the $75,000 a year it takes to maintain a therapeutic pool for CHANGE Inc. clients, according to Owens.

“It enables our individuals to work on a variety of goals,” she said. “It can be exercise, a sensory experience or simply to have fun.”

And fun, Owens said, is ultimately what Crab-a-palooza is about.

“I just can’t stress enough how much fun I think it is,” she said. “If anyone is looking for anything to do next Friday night, they should come and eat and enjoy.”

If you go

What: The Seventh Annual CHANGE Inc. Crab-a-palooza

When: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15

Where: The Portico, 43 Monroe St., Westminster

Cost: $47 per person in advance for an all you can eat and drink menu, $50 at the door while tickets still available.

For more information or to purchase advance tickets, contact Bridget Owens at 410-871-4924, or sent email to Bridget.Owens@changeinc.cc.

