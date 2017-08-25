Mount Airy celebrates town with giant block party

MOUNT AIRY — The second annual Celebrate Mount Airy block party will kick off on Saturday, Aug. 26.

“It’s a little of everything that celebrates everyone in Mount Airy,” said Main Street Manager Ashley Collier. “It’s a free event that’s friendly for all.”

Collier said the celebration, which will run from 5:30 to 10 p.m. on Main Street, will feature great food, live music, and more than 70 businesses and community organizations from across the greater Mount Airy community.

“It’s a giant block party,” Collier said. “It brings the whole community together.”

Collier said there will also be dancing demonstrations, a beer garden and a kids’ zone. The kids’ zone will include face painters, a moon bounce, a train for them to ride, a mini-Ninja warrior obstacle course, a petting zoo and interactive games.

Diane Kronmeyer, owner of Diane’s Cupcakery, will have a Main Street stand during the event.

“It’s a great way for people to explore everything that’s in Mount Airy,” Kronmeyer said. “I think there’s a lot of local businesses that people aren’t aware of, and this is a good way to learn about them.”

Ben Gue, owner of Ben Gue Gifts & Collectibles, will have his store open to the public.

“People should come out to see what Mount Airy has to offer and what we’re all about,” Gue said. “It’s a great way to find out what’s here. We invite everyone to come out and enjoy an evening downtown.”

If you go

What: Celebrate Mount Airy block party

When: 5:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26

Where: Main Street in Mount Airy

Cost: Free admission. Food prices vary.

michel.elben@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7873

twitter.com/MichelElben