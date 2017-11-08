Carroll County Board of Education to approve 2018-19 school calendar

The Carroll County Board of Education is expected to approve the calendar for the 2018-19 school year at its monthly meeting Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Under the calendar Superintendent Stephen Guthrie will recommend to the board, classes will start Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, and the last day for students will be Friday, June 14, 2019, with a 2-hour 45-minute early dismissal for students on the final day. The last day for teachers will be Monday, June 15, 2019.

The calendar includes four emergency closing days. If none of those are used, the earliest last day of school for students would be Monday, June 10, 2019. The day immediately following the last student day will serve as a professional day for teachers.

If additional emergency days are needed, the Board of Education will request a waiver from the requirement the school year end no later than June 15, allowing make-up days to be scheduled the following week.

Gov. Larry Hogan, in August 2016, mandated public schools in Maryland start after Labor Day and ended no later than June 15.

Carroll County Public Schools’ officials and other public education leaders across the state had expressed concerns about making the 2018-19 calendar work because of the election day and the mandated final day schools could be open for students fell on a Saturday, allowing for a minimum number of emergency weather days.

Schools will be closed the following days during the 2018-19 year.