Man arrested after police say he was found nude from the waist down in Kings Park

A Sykesville man was arrested and charged in relation to an indecent exposure incident Oct. 6.

James Aaron Cassell, 42, was charged with indecent exposure, disturbing the peace, trespassing and disorderly conduct.

At about 10:46 p.m. Oct. 6, officers with the Westminster Police Department responded to the area of the unit block of Chase Street in Westminster in relation to a nude male subject loitering in the area.

When they arrived, an officer found a man nude from the waist down, with the exception of white socks on his feet, walking around the front portion of Kings Park, which is next to the address on Chase Street, according to the statement of probable cause.

The man, who was identified as Cassell, told the officer he was unsure how he had gotten to the park and said he was looking for his pants, according to the statement of probable cause.

The officer detected a “strong and overwhelming odor” of an alcoholic beverage on his breath, according to the statement. Cassell’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy, he was unsteady on his feet and his speech was slurred, according to the statement.

The officer talked to a complainant who said she saw Cassell on her back porch. The woman said when she went inside to contact the police, Cassell stood on a chair that was on the porch and started banging on her back window, according to the statement.

Cassell was arrested and taken to central booking at the Carroll County Detention Center. He was released on his own recognizance and has a court date scheduled for 8:45 a.m. Dec. 12, according to electronic court records.

Attempts to reach Cassell were unsuccessful.

