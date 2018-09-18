Rare disorder leaves Manchester teen isolated; Casey Cares helps him get out, have fun

He’s soft-spoken and polite. He’s 14 years old but looks every bit of 18 — tall and filled out, a grown man’s mustache, scraggly goatee and long brown hair pulled back into a ponytail — and it’s been that way since he was 9, his mother said.

Manchester resident Gabriel “Gabe” Miller went through puberty early. It’s a symptom of the rare disorder he lives with.

Gabe can’t go to public school because of his immune system, so his mother educates him at home. He can’t play sports, either, and social opportunities are tough to come by.

Meghan Miller, Gabe’s mom, is hyper-vigilant because being around other kids means being exposed to “danger,” she told the Times, noting that with a compromised immune system like Gabe’s, “a lot of times he needs to be hospitalized if it’s not a common cold.”

Gabe has Opsoclonus Myoclonus Syndrome — an inflammatory neurological disorder, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders. It affects immune system, motor, ocular, behavioral, sleep and language function, NORD says.

According to NORD, the disorder affects one in a million people worldwide.

The syndrome surfaced before Gabe’s second birthday. At its onset he shook and his eyes danced. He lost his ability to speak and walk. Some doctors told him he’d never be able to read, Gabe’s grandmother (and Meghan’s mom), Cindy Miller said.

“It completely stole all of his ability” and forced them to spend “lots and lots of time in the hospital,” Meghan said. “You lose out on a lot of life.”

He endured six years of grueling occupational therapy, where he relearned basic motor skills. Gabe had to have a port installed in his chest, through which doctors could inject medications. The port was later removed after being deemed defunct, and administering medication has had to be done intravenously from then on.

“He hates IVs,” Meghan said.

So she couldn’t tell him about treatment sessions until the morning of. That tested the mother-son bond. Meghan knew Gabe hated treatment, it was awful to tell him — “hurting your kid is the hardest thing in the world,” she said — but “you can’t think about it during crisis time.”

His disorder is mostly invisible, when he’s doing well, and he looks like an adult, so people don’t understand what Gabe and the family go through, Meghan said.

The Casey Cares Foundation tries to connects the Millers with people that do.

The Baltimore-based nonprofit organization is dedicated to helping critically ill children and their families. It hosts events for them to have fun and to forget, however briefly, about the struggle that is living with a critical or chronic condition. It connects families.

Courtesy photo Manchester resident Gabriel "Gabe" Miller, 14, with Casey Baynes, founder of the Casey Cares Foundation, at a Baltimore Ravens meet-and-greet event. The nonprofit helps critically ill children like Gabe, who has Opsoclonus Myoclonus Syndrome, participate in fun events.

“Whether it’s movie and pizza night at home or it’s the group parties and meet-and-greets with athletes, it’s that little special touch where every family knows they have been considered,” said Casey Baynes, founder and executive director of Casey Cares. “That their own story has been heard and this has been created, this activity, this memory, specifically for them and where they are in their treatment process.”

The organization considers each child’s needs when putting together events.

“Even though we’ve grown to help tens of thousands of participants, we still get to know each and every one of our families,” Baynes told the Times. “With that knowledge it’s kind of like they’re all our nieces and nephews, so we want to spoil them.”

Some children’s diagnoses limit the activities in which they can participate, another factor Casey Cares must consider. If one of the Casey Cares kids with cystic fibrosis signs up for an event, Baynes explained, “we know that you can’t have two children who have cystic fibrosis be in close proximity, they’ll make each other sick.”

The organization is unique because its support is continuous. It’s not once in a lifetime, or once a year. Children are eligible, although their doctor must provide a referral, for Casey Cares from birth through their 18th birthday. They even support families after they’ve lost a child, Baynes said.

“For 12 years Casey Cares has never forgot Gabe,” Meghan said. “They always take care of him.”

Casey Cares sent the Millers to a behind-the-scenes event at the Baltimore Zoo — where Gabe said he got to pet an elephant — to a Star Wars-themed baseball game and, most recently, to a Baltimore Ravens training camp session. Gabe got to meet Ravens star linebacker C.J. Mosley and defensive tackle Brandon Williams.

Courtesy photo Gabriel "Gabe" Miller, 14, with Baltimore Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley at a training camp meet-and-greet event organized by the Casey Cares Foundation. The nonprofit helps critically ill children like Gabe, who has Opsoclonus Myoclonus Syndrome, participate in fun events.

The organization also sends him a present every year on his birthday. And it includes his family in each activity.

“We’re there to support mom, dad, brother, sister, whatever that family defines as family,” Baynes said. “So if [a child] is in the hospital, but [their] siblings are at home and they’re huge baseball fans, we’re going to send them to the [Baltimore Orioles] game.”

The Miller trio of Gabe, Meghan and Cindy are a “team.” Including all of the teen’s team in Casey Cares events is important to Gabe.

“I wouldn’t really want to do anything else without them,” he said. “That’s important, to be with your family.”

Casey Cares also connects families, its events bringing together children and parents living equally trying lives.

“You meet these people and you go on their journey with them,” Meghan said. “They understand, more so than parents who don’t have sick kids. … It’s nice to know that you’re not alone because it’s a very lonely journey.”

Ditto for Gabe. Talking to children with similar experiences is nice, “because sometimes it feels like you’re the only one that’s going through that,” he said.

Gabe is doing well right now, Meghan said. He gets monthly Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg) treatment, which involves stripping parts of donors’ blood that fight germs and disease, and giving it to a patient via an IV.

His symptoms are mostly dormant. But that doesn’t mean life is normal. Gabe still can’t live like a typical 14-year-old.

“Gabe doesn’t have a lot of freedoms right now,” Meghan said. “He always has to be with me. It’s a very frustrating thing … to be contained all the time and have your mother all up in your business.”

The possibility of going back to treatment is still trying on the mother-son relationship, Cindy said: “Now Meghan has to pinky-promise every night” that Gabe isn’t going to treatment the next day.

His options for doing things remain limited. The heat is constraining because he only has one adrenal gland, so he can’t produce much sweat to cool down easily.

Gabe is trying out drum lessons and he loves racing high-speed RV cars in fields and parking lots.

“Curbs are your enemies,” Gabe said.