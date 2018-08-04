Overnight rains push Cascade Lake dam to tipping point, with uncontrolled flooding possible

Overnight rains have filled Cascade Lake to the brim once again as of Saturday morning, and Carroll County officials are warning people downstream of the potential for an uncontrolled breach of the lake’s dam.

In a Saturday morning news release, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said water was flowing through the dam’s emergency spillway, and overnight rains had damaged the dam, raising the possibility of a breach.

Officials say people living downstream of the lake, along the tributary of the east branch of the Patapsco River, should be ready for large volumes of flowing water and possible flooding, should a breach of the dam occur, according to the release.

Snydersburg Road between Cape Horn Road and Hampstead Mexico Road/Md. 482 is already closed, according to the news release, and additional roads may be closed as necessary, including:

Snydersburg Road and Cape Horn Road

Brodbeck Road by the Walmart

Brodbeck Road, Walmart side at #1517

Brillhart Road and Md. 482

Brodbeck Road and Schaeffer Drive

Md. 482 and North Brook

Shiloh Road and Brodbeck Road

Cape Horn Road and Brillhart Road

Harvey Gummel Road and N. Cape Horn Road

Md. 30 Bypass and Md. 482

People living in the areas affected will be notified of changes by officials, according to the media release.

The heavy rains of the past two weeks had already filled Cascade Lake to its maximum capacity and caused damage to the dam, and as of July 30 workers were trying to reduce the level of water in the lake to allow for a safe, controlled breach of the dam.

That work had progressed well enough that a Carroll County government news release Friday night said the immediate threat of flooding was reduced and lake levels were then low enough for a controlled breach. “Plans for the dam breach were developed by the property owner’s engineers, and have been reviewed and approved by the Maryland Department of the Environment’s Division of Dam Safety,” the release said.

That plan is now set back, according to Sheriff Jim DeWees.

“Unfortunately, the rain last night put the level back up slightly beyond what it was before,” he said. “We will not do a controlled breach at this point. If it does breach it will likely breach on its own.”

The lake owner continues to have water pumped from the lake in an attempt to lower the water levels to the point where a safe, controlled breach could be possible, according to DeWees, but it took a week to get water levels to the point they were on Friday.

And then the rains came.

“Last night’s rain, it just rose to a level so quickly it was amazing,” DeWees said. “It’s been wet and there is an awful lot of water out there flowing downstream, and it looks like Cascade Lake took it all in pretty quickly.”

With officials concerned about the amount of water that could be released in an uncontrolled breach, DeWees said there are now law enforcement officers and road crews staged around the downstream area that could be affected, ready to close roads at a moment’s notice.

“We are going door to door now to let people know the conditions have changed,” he said.

