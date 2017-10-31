Sykesville woman charged with social services fraud

A Pennsylvania woman was arrested Monday after she allegedly fraudulently applied for assistance from the Carroll County Department of Social Services on multiple occasions.

Katlyn Carver, 30, was charged with one count of theft scheme, $10,000 to $100,000; one count of fraud to obtain medical care; two counts of welfare fraud; and two counts of false application for public assistance. She was released on her own recognizance the same day, according to electronic court records.

According to the statement of charges, Carver misrepresented her marital status and residency in order to receive benefits as a Maryland single parent between May 2013 and April 2016. Carver was actually residing in Pennsylvania with her employed spouse at the time she was receiving Food Supplement Program and Medical Assistance Benefits through the Carroll County Department of Social Services.

Assistance received totaled $53,902.89, according to the statement.

Carver had not returned a call for comment as of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. No court scheduling information was available as of Tuesday.

CAPTION A fatal crash that killed four people closed Md. 31 outside of Westminster for hours Tuesday October 17, 2017. (Emily Chappell / Carroll County Times) A fatal crash that killed four people closed Md. 31 outside of Westminster for hours Tuesday October 17, 2017. (Emily Chappell / Carroll County Times) CAPTION A fatal crash that killed four people closed Md. 31 outside of Westminster for hours Tuesday October 17, 2017. (Emily Chappell / Carroll County Times) A fatal crash that killed four people closed Md. 31 outside of Westminster for hours Tuesday October 17, 2017. (Emily Chappell / Carroll County Times) CAPTION A jury found Bret Michael Wheeler guilty of first-degree murder Oct. 25. (Catalina Righter, Carroll County Times) A jury found Bret Michael Wheeler guilty of first-degree murder Oct. 25. (Catalina Righter, Carroll County Times) CAPTION (Cataliina Righter, Carroll County Times) (Cataliina Righter, Carroll County Times) CAPTION (Catalina Righter, Carroll County Times) (Catalina Righter, Carroll County Times) CAPTION Aerial images of a serious vehicle accident has killed four people in Westminster, at the Route 31 and Old New Windsor Pike, according to the Carroll County Fire. (WJZ video) Aerial images of a serious vehicle accident has killed four people in Westminster, at the Route 31 and Old New Windsor Pike, according to the Carroll County Fire. (WJZ video)

crighter@baltsun.com

410-857-3315

twitter.com/Cat Righter