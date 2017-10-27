Westminster man charged with distribution, weapon concealment

A Westminster man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly was in possession of a concealed knife and a large quantity of pills with intent to distribute, police said.
Justin Pierre Carter, 32, of the unit block of Charles Street, was charged with one count each of concealing a dangerous weapon, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of a narcotic with intent to distribute. He was released on his own recognizance Thursday, according to electronic court records.
According to the statement of probable cause, a Maryland State Police officer was performing traffic patrol and observed Carter’s vehicle in a parking lot with its lights on. A person walked up to the vehicle and walk away, according to the statement. Due to the suspicious activity, the statement said, the officer followed Carter’s vehicle and observed that it had incorrect tags and swerved on the roadway.
The officer performed a traffic stop and, based on “several criminal indicators,” requested a K-9 scan of the car, which revealed multiple prescription bottles containing pills including oxycodone and oxycontin as well as a large amount of cash and a fixed blade knife, according to the statement.
While searching Carter’s person, the officer found a concealed knife that Carter did not inform the officer of, according to the statement.
The number listed for Carter could not be reached for comment. No court scheduling information was immediately available.
