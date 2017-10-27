Westminster man charged with distribution, weapon concealment

A Westminster man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly was in possession of a concealed knife and a large quantity of pills with intent to distribute, police said.

Justin Pierre Carter, 32, of the unit block of Charles Street, was charged with one count each of concealing a dangerous weapon, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of a narcotic with intent to distribute. He was released on his own recognizance Thursday, according to electronic court records.

According to the statement of probable cause, a Maryland State Police officer was performing traffic patrol and observed Carter’s vehicle in a parking lot with its lights on. A person walked up to the vehicle and walk away, according to the statement. Due to the suspicious activity, the statement said, the officer followed Carter’s vehicle and observed that it had incorrect tags and swerved on the roadway.

The officer performed a traffic stop and, based on “several criminal indicators,” requested a K-9 scan of the car, which revealed multiple prescription bottles containing pills including oxycodone and oxycontin as well as a large amount of cash and a fixed blade knife, according to the statement.

While searching Carter’s person, the officer found a concealed knife that Carter did not inform the officer of, according to the statement.

The number listed for Carter could not be reached for comment. No court scheduling information was immediately available.

CAPTION A fatal crash that killed four people closed Md. 31 outside of Westminster for hours Tuesday October 17, 2017. (Emily Chappell / Carroll County Times) A fatal crash that killed four people closed Md. 31 outside of Westminster for hours Tuesday October 17, 2017. (Emily Chappell / Carroll County Times) CAPTION A fatal crash that killed four people closed Md. 31 outside of Westminster for hours Tuesday October 17, 2017. (Emily Chappell / Carroll County Times) A fatal crash that killed four people closed Md. 31 outside of Westminster for hours Tuesday October 17, 2017. (Emily Chappell / Carroll County Times) CAPTION A jury found Bret Michael Wheeler guilty of first-degree murder Oct. 25. (Catalina Righter, Carroll County Times) A jury found Bret Michael Wheeler guilty of first-degree murder Oct. 25. (Catalina Righter, Carroll County Times) CAPTION (Cataliina Righter, Carroll County Times) (Cataliina Righter, Carroll County Times) CAPTION (Catalina Righter, Carroll County Times) (Catalina Righter, Carroll County Times) CAPTION Aerial images of a serious vehicle accident has killed four people in Westminster, at the Route 31 and Old New Windsor Pike, according to the Carroll County Fire. (WJZ video) Aerial images of a serious vehicle accident has killed four people in Westminster, at the Route 31 and Old New Windsor Pike, according to the Carroll County Fire. (WJZ video)

crighter@baltsun.com

410-857-3315

twitter.com/Cat Righter