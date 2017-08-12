Carroll County Restaurant Week bolsters summer patronage

Several restaurants throughout the county expect to see an uptick in business while they participate in Carroll County Restaurant Week, Sunday, Aug. 13 through Sunday, Aug 20. Each restaurant creates special fixed price menus for the annual promotion.

“It’s a countywide event so there’s an opportunity to support local businesses and try new restaurants,” said Peggy Soper, Carroll County Chamber of Commerce director of operations.

Soper said local restaurant owners Dante Liberatore and Ken Lurie suggested the idea for first Carroll County Restaurant Week in 2011. Now the chamber, the Carroll County Department of Economic Development and the Carroll County Tourism Office partner to promote a week of discounted dining throughout Carroll County. The week provides community restaurants with an increased customer base and is a beneficial means for increased revenues for restaurants, merchants, and suppliers during a particularly low revenue season.

Participating restaurants include Baldwin’s Station, Bullock’s Country Meats & Farm Market, The Buttersburg Inn, Blue Bistro & Catering, The County Cork Wine Pub, E.W. Beck’s, French Twist Cafe, Gypsy’s Tearoom, Johansson’s Dining House, Liberatore’s in Eldersburg and Westminster, Memories Charcoal House, O’Lordan’s Irish Pub, RockSalt Grille, Salernos, Basta Pasta, Mt. Airy Tavern, JeannieBird Baking Co. and Sweet Simplici-Tea.

RockSalt Grille owner Susan Nardyz said summer tends to be slow in restaurants and Carroll County Restaurant Week increases foot traffic.

“We’re providing an affordable meal for the whole family to come out and enjoy,” Nardyz said. “It will get people who otherwise may be on a budget to come out and try our menu items at a reduced price.”

Blue Bistro & Catering executive chef Melissa Fordham said the promotion is “definitely good for the business and good for the community.”

“It brings people in when we’re slow,” Fordham said. “Because of the good prices, people can go out and try new things.”

Bullocks Country Meats & Farm Market owner Clyde Hirt said they plan to serve “ a lot of new people.”

“It gives people in the community an opportunity to try our restaurant at a cheaper price,” Hirt said.

Mt. Airy Tavern owner John Alascio said he plans to “take four of our top items and discount them profusely.”

“You’ll save $8 on the filet mignon alone,” Alascio said. “It’s certainly worth the trip.”

If you go

What: Carroll County Restaurant Week

When: Business hours, Sunday, Aug. 13 through Sunday, Aug 20.

Where: Various Carroll County restaurants

Cost: Varies

For more information: Visit www.carrollcountyrestaurantweek.com.

michel.elben@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7873

twitter.com/MichelElben