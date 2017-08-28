Houston under Harvey: A reminder to prepare locally

Since first making landfall Friday as a Category 4 hurricane, Harvey, now downgraded to a tropical storm, has dumped almost 40 inches of rain on the Texas coast, causing massive flooding in the Houston metro area. At least eight people have been reported dead due to the storm.

As heart-rending as that news may be, local public safety and emergency management officials have said it provides an opportunity to remind everyone of the importance of being prepared for natural disasters.

September is recognized as national and Carroll County Emergency Preparedness Month, and this year’s theme, according to Doug Brown, manager of Carroll County Emergency Management, is “Disasters don’t plan ahead. You can.”

“We are firm believers in this year’s theme here in Carroll County,” Brown said. “You have to [exercise] individual preparedness.”

What individual preparedness means, according to Brown, is to at least have the essentials — water, food and medications — to last 72 hours in the event of an emergency.

“What would I do for 72 hours in my house or my apartment, with my wife, kids, family, however I was set up, if I didn’t have electricity? Ask yourself that question,” Brown said. “Would I be able to drink, do I have some water? If my refrigerator wasn’t working, what would I do for food if everything spoiled?”

Carroll County is fortunate not to experience the widespread, catastrophic flooding that Texas is enduring, said Scott Campbell, director of public safety, but having at least basic necessities available can make a less dire but potentially risky situation far less so — or at least more comfortable.

“At the very least have the basics there so in the winter it’s not a life-threatening situation if you find you might be homebound for a day or two because it snowed. That shouldn’t be the cause of some kind of dire emergency,” Campbell said. “It doesn’t have to be those extremes to reap the benefits of the preparedness. Just something as basic as to have fresh batteries for a flashlight that works, so if the power goes off, you know you have a reliable light source.”

And while power outages due to storms are often the worst people in Carroll have to deal with, Brown notes that people should not assume they will not experience flooding as dangerous to them as the flooding in Houston, even if it is more limited in scale and scope over the region.

“Here in Carroll County we absolutely experience torrential rains at times. We certainly experience flash flooding, probably one of our No. 1 occurrences this time of year,” he said. “We have had a deep history of tornadic activity here in the county — we have had some tornadoes — so all those things you are hearing about can happen here to us.”

Preparedness month marks a good time to think about these potential emergencies and how to mitigate them, Campbell said, even if they are unlikely.

“People talk about there being one chance in whatever of something happening, but nobody wants to be the one,” he said.

Having and practicing a disaster plan, Campbell said, a family strategy for dealing with the unexpected and dangerous, can be a real help as well.

“I firmly believe that you can only play as well as you practice,” he said.

To help with planning and practicing, the Carroll County government will host the 2017 Emergency Preparedness Expo on Saturday, Sept. 23. It will act as a clearinghouse for information, with an emergency management preparedness guide book available — also accessible online — Brown said, and include other giveaways as well. There will be demonstrations from firefighters, Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. and instructions on how to make emergency toilets from five-gallon buckets and pool noodles.

There will also be a chance to learn all of the ways to get information in an emergency, including the emergency management website and mobile app. Keeping informed, and listening to officials’ warnings, Brown said, is key to staying safe.

“We have to heed the warnings of both our local, state and federal officials when they tell folks to evacuate,” he said. “We in Carroll County encourage our folks to take on individual preparedness and make good decisions.”

If you go

What: 2017 Emergency Preparedness Expo

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23

Where: Parking lot of the Carroll County Office Building, 225 N. Court St., Westminster

Cost: Free

