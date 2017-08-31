Carroll hurricane aid collection continues

Two locations in Carroll will continue to collect monetary donations to support victims of Hurricane Harvey Friday, Sept. 1. The Carroll County Board of Commissioners, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Carroll County Department of Public Safety teamed up to organize this effort.

In Westminster, deputies from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and staff members from Carroll County Government collected donations Thursday in the parking lot of TownMall of Westminster. On Friday, they’ll be collecting donations at the 140 Village Shopping Center near the Shoppers grocery store and Dunkin Donuts, at 500 Jermor Lane in Westminster from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Carroll County Department of Public Safety collected donations Thursday in the parking lot of Home Depot at 1326 Londontown Blvd., in Eldersburg, and will do so again from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. The location was changed from the previously announced Eldersburg Commons shopping center.

A mobile command center vehicle is stationed at both locations with volunteers collecting monetary donations and distributing information about volunteering opportunities. Aid organizations working in affected areas requested that only monetary donations be collected in order to most efficiently and flexibly help hurricane victims.

Harvey made landfall Aug. 25, 2017, near Corpus Christi, Texas, as a Category 4 hurricane, bringing 130 mph sustained winds and driving rains and left devastating floods in its wake.

As of noon Thursday, the two locations had raised a combined total of approximately $2,500, with about $1,500 from Westminster and $1,000 from Eldersburg.

Maj. Richard Hart of the Sheriff’s Office said the organizations don’t have a specific amount they hope to raise, and are aiming for as many donations as they can get.

“It’s the least we can do to help,” Hart said.

County Commissioner Stephen Wantz, R-District 1, who was volunteering Thursday in Westminster, said the commissioners and the Sheriff’s Office were able to plan the event in just a few hours with help from the Maryland Emergency Management Agency.

“We wanted to make sure that folks on a local level had a chance to contribute to the efforts,” he said.

The largest donation made so far was $500 from a local farming family. Wantz stressed, however, that donations in any amount are appreciated.

“Every little bit will help, “ he said.

Susan Hively and her grandson Carter Loscomb, 5, visited TownMall to make a donation Thursday morning. At first, Carter looked shy and wanted to get right back in the car after handing his donation to the deputies, but they convinced him to stay for a minute and get one of the colorful, tye-dye t-shirts provided by Wantz’s office.

“You want to be able to do something, and this was easy to do in the area,” Hively said.

Cash and check donations can be made at either Carroll location. Checks may be made payable to the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army, Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund of Greater Houston Community Foundation, United Ways of Texas or Carroll County Government. Credit card donations can be made online directly to aid organizations. Links to these are available on the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page and at ccgovernment.carr.org/ccg/releases. Progress updates will also be available online.

