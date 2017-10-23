Futurist to envision 'Carroll County 2047'

What will Carroll County be like for someone walking down the street on Oct. 26, 2047?

The first thing to realize, according to Jay Herson, professor of biostatistics at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, is that it will be a Saturday.

Herson also works as futurist, someone who examines trends and make projections about future scenarios, and it’s in that capacity that he will be presenting a program Thursday, Oct 26 — 2017, to be clear — at Carroll Community College.

“What we are talking about is strategic foresight — looking at trends and the drivers of change and using that in order to see what might happen in the future,” Herson said. “Obviously we can’t predict exactly what will happen, but what might happen in the future and then this would help the county plan for a desirable future.”

This free event is open to the public, but with limited seating, and will take place at 3 p.m. in room K100 at Carroll Community College, 1601 Washington Road, Westminster.

The presentation is sponsored by the Carroll County Board of Commissioner’s Long Term Advisory Council, which brings together community stakeholders and officials to brainstorm changes and challenges over the 30-year time horizon. Representatives of seven “clusters” of organizations, such as public safety, which includes police and fire services, and health and wellness, which includes Carroll Hospital and Access Carroll, are attempting to chart out the challenges their organizations could face beyond the typical 10-year window of the county master plan.

“I organized this event because the objective of LTAC is to provide Carroll County with data for long term plans,” said Bruce Holstein, chairman of the council. “I hope that his presentation will assist our group as we go forward and develop scenarios for each of the 7 Cluster groups; Agriculture; Business; Education; Health and Wellness; Public Safety; Recreation, Arts &Community Services; and Technology.”

Carroll County Commissioner Doug Howard, R-District 5, will also be attending Herson’s presentation, and said he is less interested in specific predictions than in sketching out what is possible.

“The only thing you know about a prediction or a projection is that it’s wrong — you’re never going to get 100 percent right,” Howard said. “What we are trying to do is to envision that range of things so we can ask, ‘how well prepared are we?’ And, ‘where might some of the opportunities lie?’”

Commissioner Richard Rothschild, R-District 4, said he believed there was real value in having a professional futurist present potential scenarios about Carroll’s future.

“A futurist can help us to understand the need to look at the external variables that will impact the future,” he said. “Then we can perhaps do a better job of envisioning possible outcomes so we can position ourselves better to deal with them when they evolve.”

Herson will certainly be describing some scenarios for those who attend the presentation — he plans to sketch four futures for Carroll, from worst to best, and then ask people to vote on which they think is more likely. He will also talk about how broader trends in fiction, government, climate, demographics and film will change over the next three decades,

But Herson said what he really hopes to do is to teach members of the Long Term Advisory Council and others in the audience how to follow his process, and how to think about the realities of what life will be like in Carroll in 2047, and how that future is also present now.

“I am going to ask: who will be the decision-makers in 2047? Who will be the voters in 2047?” he said.

Spoiler: They are all alive right now, the “post-millennial” generation.

“They were born around 2000, they are finishing high school now are maybe they are freshman or sophomores in college,” Herson said. “What is going to happen over the next 30 years will shape their attitudes and how they will react to what is happening.”

If You Go

What: Carroll County: 2047

When: 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26

Where: Room K100 at Carroll Community College, 1601 Washington Road, Westminster

Cost: Free, but space is very limited.

Online: For those unable to make it to Herson’s presentation in person, it will also be live streamed on the Carroll County Government Facebook page and will eventually be available for viewing on the Carroll County Government Meeting Portal.

CAPTION Learning For Independence students attend Outdoor School Learning For Independence students attend Outdoor School CAPTION Learning For Independence students attend Outdoor School Learning For Independence students attend Outdoor School CAPTION (Cataliina Righter, Carroll County Times) (Cataliina Righter, Carroll County Times) CAPTION Maryland Science Center brings electricity-themed presentation to Mount Airy Elementary School Maryland Science Center brings electricity-themed presentation to Mount Airy Elementary School CAPTION (Catalina Righter, Carroll County Times) (Catalina Righter, Carroll County Times) CAPTION German band Einshoch6 teaches middle and high school students a German rap. German band Einshoch6 teaches middle and high school students a German rap.

jon.kelvey@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-3317

twitter.com/CCT_Health