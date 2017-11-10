Help Carroll Community College choose its new mascot

Carroll Community College is seeking the community’s help to choose as mascot after its Board of Trustees last month authorized the process to introduce an intercollegiate sports program at the school for the first time.

College President James Ball has since appointed a Mascot Selection Committee to identify a mascot and create the athletic logo for Carroll Community College. The school is seeking feedback and suggestions not just from students, faculty and staff, but the community as a whole.

Community members can be part of the decision by submitting ideas to mascot@carrollcc.edu by Monday, Nov. 27.

“It’s bigger in its importance than just the college,” Ball said in a prepared release. “It’s about building community pride. We want to forge a sense of creativity, energy and pride representing the community at large as well as the college. It’s a statement about who we are and we enthusiastically extend an invitation to the community we serve to get involved in the process of creating our mascot.”

School officials want a mascot unique to Carroll that does not duplicate one used by nearby colleges, universities or another competitor in the Maryland Junior College athletic conference; reflects the inclusive nature of the community college and has some association with Carroll County’s history, geography, culture, economy or character.

In 1992, when the college was seeking to establish its independence from Catonsville Community College, students chose the Bulldog as the school’s mascot. The Bulldog was used, albeit somewhat infrequently, over the next two decades.

Bulldogs is one of 50 names the college noted in its news release will not be considered, along with 1992 runners-up Cougars and Huskies, and mascots of all county public high schools, local private schools and Maryland colleges, among others.

On Oct. 26, college officials submitted its commitment form to notify the National Junior College Athletic Association of the college’s intent to become a member. The college plans to offer men’s and women’s cross country and soccer programs beginning in the fall of 2019, with an eye on adding baseball, softball and lacrosse programs down the road.

