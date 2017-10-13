Westminster Police: Social media reports of attempted carjacking unsubstantiated

Police have been unable to substantiate recent social media reports of an attempted carjacking near the corner of Pennsylvania Ave. and W. Main St. in Westminster.

Westminster Police Capt. Peter D’Antuono wrote in an email that “this situation appears to be something that was generated on social media. … Everyone that has been interviewed said they were ‘reposting it from a friend.’”

Law enforcement have been unable to locate an actual victim to the alleged incident, D’Antuono said.

Police are not dismissing that such an incident did occur, and if the victim or a witness has information, they are asked to contact the Westminster Police Department at 410-848-4646, or send an anonymous tip via text message to the Westminster Police Department by text the keyword TIPWPD and your tip to 847411 (tip411).