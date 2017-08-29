Baltimore man arrested in Eldersburg carjacking, theft

A Baltimore man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly stole from the Eldersburg Walmart and attempted a carjacking.

Clifton Pope, of the 2000 block of E. 31st Street, allegedly used force to take car keys from a woman in an attempt to take her car. The incident took place in the 6000 block of Ridge Road, Eldersburg, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

The woman and a passenger became involved in an altercation with Pope and retrieved the keys. Pope fled on foot and was later arrested by deputies of the Sheriff’s Office. The investigation tied him to an earlier theft at the Eldersburg Walmart, 6400 Ridge Road, according to the release.

No charging documents were immediately available.

Initially following the arrest, investigators worked to identify Pope. Lt. Bruce Vanleuvan, of the investigative services division of the Sheriff’s Office, said that in the case of an unidentified suspect, investigators will attempt contact other law enforcement agencies and the central booking units in the area, as well as possibly verifying the suspect’s fingerprints through criminal databases.

Vanleuvan said carjacking is fairly unusual in the area, though he said cases of unauthorized use, where a person borrows another’s vehicle without the owner’s consent, is much more common.

Pope was processed by the Central Booking Unit of the Carroll County Detention Center at approximately 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

