Caregivers conference registration due Friday

Caregivers of older adults, those interested in learning more about long-term care issues and older people themselves still have time to register for the eighth annual Caregivers Conference.

This free presentation of the Carroll County Bureau of Aging and Disabilities will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Westminster Senior and Community Center, 125 Stoner Ave.

The deadline to register is 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20 — those interested should call Nancy Ensor at 410-386-3833.

The event will feature speakers covering topics from power of attorney to guardianship to managing multiple medications.

“That will also include a medication drop-off location that day,” said bureau Chief Celene Steckel. “People can bring any expired or unused medications that they don’t need to be securely disposed of.”

There will be a booklet for those who attend detailing how to manage all of the paperwork associated with guardianships, power of attorney and other important documents for planning later-life decisions, Steckel said. This includes, “where to keep this information and how to acquire it from their loved ones; about their insurance, about their finances, computer passwords — everything someone may need when the time comes to help plan, to be the executor of the will.”

Another presentation will look at family dynamics and caregiving, Steckel said, regarding how difficult relationships between siblings or other relations can make caring for an older parent or other person more difficult.

“We’ll have suggestions on how to work through that,” she said, “contacts you can make also and referrals to help assist you if your family can’t come to terms to come together and to be a support in the need.”

Also featured: a free continental breakfast. The conference is also sponsored by AARP.

The idea for the conference came out of a caregivers support group run by Ensor, the event coordinator, as a part of her role at the bureau. Even younger people may wish to attend this year and learn about things for the future, she said, noting that some of the topics for the conference were the result of curiosity among her own family members.

“The idea for this came from my daughter,” Ensor said. “She has power of attorney for us and she wants to have everything in order for when we retire and also when she becomes executor of the will.”

If you go

What: Eighth annual Caregivers Conference

When: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21

Where: Westminster Senior and Community Center, 125 Stoner Ave.

Cost: Free, but registration required by end of day Friday, Oct. 20. Call Nancy Ensor at 410-386-3833.

