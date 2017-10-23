Taneytown man charged with possession

A Taneytown man was arrested Friday on multiple drug charges after Taneytown police officers served an arrest warrant for unrelated charges.
Charles Otis Caradine III, 29, of the 100 block of Pumpkin Drive, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute and three counts of possession. He was released on his own recognizance on Saturday, according to electronic court records.
Taneytown police went to Caradine’s home to serve an arrest warrant for an alleged burglary, according to the statement of probable cause. After they confirmed Caradine’ s identity, he was detained. While searching Caradine, police allegedly found approximately $300 and a small amount of marijuana in his jeans pocket.
Officers transported Caradine to the Maryland State Police barrack to recover the original warrant, according to the statement.
Caradine was then transported to Carroll County Central Booking where he was searched a second time. Officers allegedly found eight baggies containing suspected heroin, six baggies containing suspected crack cocaine, four tablets of suspected Zubsolv, and seven empty baggies, according to the statement.
Caradine could not be reached for comment. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 22.
