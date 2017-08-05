Family fun at Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair demo derby

After spending all day crashing their monster trucks and model cars, Connor and Brooklyn Gordon were eager to watch the real thing at the Carroll County Agriculture Center’s Car Demolition Derby on Saturday evening.

“I’m excited to watch the cars smash!” said Connor, 7.

“It’s a fun outdoor activity,” added their father Marty Gordon, of Manchester. “They love it. It’s a good family activity because everyone can come together and have a good time.”

According to derby committee chair Heather Schaefer, the event, which closed out the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair, is “one of the biggest events at the fair.”

“There’s nothing like the dust, dirt and the roar of a loud engine,” Schaefer said. “It’s hard racing, hard crashing action that’s fun for all ages. “

Schaefer said different classes compete against each other based on their respective motor size. The object of the competition is to be the last car running. The event also featured two Power Wheels derbies. Balloons were attached to each Power Wheel and children tried to pop their opponents’ balloons without popping their own.

Spectator Kayin Sentz, 6, said he was excited to “watch the crashes.”

Kayin’s father, Terry Plitt, of Lineboro, described the event as “a good way to spend time with the family.”

“We’ve been here every day and every night throughout the week,” Plitt said. “This ends the week with a bang!”

Brody Harrison, 6, hoped he could participate in future derbies.

“I like to see when the little kids crash their cars,” Brody said.

Brody’s father, Ben Harrison, of Mount Airy, said the derby was “something nice and close to do as a family.”

“We like that they let the kids in free,” Harrison added.

It was 5-year-old Roman Monteleone’s first derby.

“It’s the best day ever!” Roman exclaimed. “I want to see the crashing cars explode!”

Roman’s mother, Jennifer Monteleone, of Columbia, said her son was “finally the right age to come.”

“He’s all boy — he loves everything that crashes and bangs,” Monteleone said.

Gigi Witt, 9, of Westminster, readied for the derby with her friend Kylie Coder, 10, in a spot close to the action.

“I’m excited to see if there’s going to be any fires. I like to watch the firefighters do their jobs,” Gigi said. “I’m excited to the kids race their cars, too.”

“I’m happy we’re here to see the show with my family and friends,” added Kylie.

Kylie’s father, Chris Coder, of Westminster, said the derby was “something everyone should grow up seeing.”

“It’s good old country fun,” Coder said.

Willie Underwood brought his grandchildren, Kylie Chepuras, 9, and Hunter Chepuras, 5, to celebrate their birthdays at the derby.

“It’s my first time seeing it. I think it will be really fun to watch,” Kylie said.

“I want to see the crashes, but I hope no one gets hurt,” added Hunter.

Underwood, of Eldersburg, said the derby was “something to stimulate them.”

“Kids need to get out of the house and put their phones away to see what’s going on,” Underwood said.

Brady Crumbacker, 6, was excited to check out the different makes and models of the cars.

“I think it’s going to be exciting,” Brady said.

Brady’s mother, Julie Crumbacker, of Finksburg, said the derby was a good way to “come out and support 4-H and our local community.”

“It’s good, homegrown family fun,” she said.

