Reward offered, individual sought for questioning after Westminster car break-ins

Windows were broken and items were stolen from several vehicles in Westminster in the early morning hours of Monday, Oct. 9. Wallets and credit cards were among the stolen items, according to a news release from the Westminster Police Department.

Police are attempting to identify an individual who used one of the stolen credit cards later that same day. The man is considered a potential suspect, according to the release.

The individual is described as a young male between 20 and 30 years old; between 5’6” and 5’10”; and weighing between 140 and 160 pounds. He was operating a silver Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck at the time of the credit-card use.

Earlier this week, on Saturday, Oct. 7, four vehicles were forcibly entered when a window in each was broken. Items including sunglasses and GPS devices were stolen, according to a separate news release from Westminster police.

Westminster police Capt. of Criminal Investigations Pete D’Antuono said the incidents being related is “one possible theory.”

“The Westminster Police Department continues to assign additional staff in an effort the identify and arrest those responsible for these thefts,” according to the release.

A $200 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals who committed these crimes. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Jeffrey Schuster at 410-848-4646.

Suspicious activity should always be reported to police by calling 911. Reports may be made anonymously.

Courtesy Photo The vehicle operated by an individual sought for questioning in numerous thefts of items from cars in Westminster. The vehicle operated by an individual sought for questioning in numerous thefts of items from cars in Westminster. (Courtesy Photo)

