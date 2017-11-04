The Capitol Steps set to skewer pols in fundraiser for The Arc

Political satire and musical group the Capitol Steps are set to skewer pols from both sides of the aisle during their Saturday, Nov. 11, show at Winters Mill High School.

And that ribbing of the political class, set often to music, is for a good cause: Proceeds of the event will go to The Arc Carroll County, according to Executive Director Don Rowe. It’s the 15th year of what has become something of a tradition, he said.

“We started this years ago as a way to add funds to our endowment so we could use those funds for the future need for services for the people we support,” Rowe said. “It’s just been a delightful event for us. The Capitol Steps do such a nice job — they are so talented and always put on a really, really wonderful show.”

Tickets are on sale now for $25, available on the The Arc Carroll County’s website or in person at the Carroll County Arts Council and branches of the Carroll County Public Library, Rowe said.

What can people expect of the night?

“See our political leaders and our presidential candidates and our president and his staff and see what we have to say about them in a mocking, amusing, humorous yet tasteful kind of way,” said Brian Ash, a longtime member of the Capitol Steps. “It’s some sketches, it’s some monologues, it’s some songs.”

Said Rowe: “It’s a fun night out and, if nothing else, they will laugh a lot.”

Ash is one member of the Capitol Steps who has been to almost every performance to benefit The Arc Carroll County — it’s one of his favorite performances of the year.

“I enjoy working with The Arc because the people up there working on it are clearly really dedicated to what they do,” he said. “The services that they provide and the things they do for the people are tremendous.”

Those services, day programs and employment programs for adults with developmental disabilities, take a lot of resources, Rowe said, and the Capitol Steps show is a major fundraiser that helps tremendously.

“The actual cost of services is not what we receive from the reimbursement that we get from the state of Maryland,” he said. “It covers about 75 percent of the actual cost of services, so that other 25 percent, we need to go out and raise those funds.”

The Capitol Steps show often sells out, Rowe said, and in recent years has been able to raise around $20,000 to go toward The Arc’s endowment.

“We want to let the community know, if they want to support The Arc, this is one way they can do that,” he said. “They can come out, they can have a great evening, laugh and that the same time they are supporting The Arc and our folks.”

The show is bipartisan in its mockery, Ash said, and while the president will inevitably come up quite a bit, Democratic pols will as well.

“It is not a partisan attack that happens to be humorous, it is humor that happens to be a little partisan at times,” he said. “If you don’t like the song we’re doing, wait two minutes, we’ll do something else.”

That’s been the tradition with the Capitol Steps for years, and Ash said, believe it or not, even in an age of hyper-political partisanship, it still works. People are even hungry for it, he said.

“I have had any number of people come up to me after performances in the last year, year-and-a-half or so, and say, ‘Thank you! I really needed to laugh about that,’ ” he said. “To have a chance to take that tension and let it all out in a constructive, pleasant sort of way, it’s cathartic. Everybody loves it.”

If you go

What: Capitol Steps benefiting The Arc Carroll County

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11

Where: Winters Mill High School, 560 Gorsuch Road, Westminster

Cost: $25

To purchase tickets, visit www.arccarroll.org or go in person to the Carroll County Arts Council at 91 W. Main St., Westminster, or any branch of the Carroll County Public Library.

