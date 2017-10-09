Central Md. 'real men' will join hundreds walking for cancer funds

When Raymond Kadlubowski says breast cancer “affects so many people. And it’s devastating to the family and friends,” he is not speaking lightly.

The Westminster man’s wife Betty Kadlubowski is an 11-year survivor of breast cancer and his niece Barbara Kurtz is a one-year survivor. Several of his family members have died from other forms of cancer and he and his wife are currently battling skin cancer.

In order to raise money for research to combat the disease that has had such far-reaching effects on his family, Kadlubowski has joined the Real Men Wear Pink campaign from the American Cancer Society and has raised nearly $2,300 for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk.

This year will be the seventh annual Making Strides of Central Maryland walk, a noncompetitive three-mile walk in Mount Airy that raises funds for the ACS’s lifesaving efforts against breast cancer. The walk will take place at Watkins Park on Sunday, Oct. 15. The opening ceremony is scheduled to start at 9:40 a.m. with the walk set to begin at 10 a.m.

According to Katelyn Mock, senior community manager with the ACS of Central Maryland, this year’s goal is to gather 1,000 walkers and raise $140,000. The walk does not charge a registration fee and collects all money through fundraising.

Kadlubowski said when he saw the ACS call for “real men” he knew he was the perfect candidate.

“It’s touched my family so many times, it’s like I need to do this. I need to do it,” he said.

When his wife was fighting breast cancer, he said an ACS volunteer was a strong source of support through surgery, chemotherapy and radiation.

“It’s very tough on the individual to go through all three,” he said. Without the volunteer’s encouragement, he said his wife may not have gone through with the the treatments that eventually led to her recovery.

To raise money for the Making Strides Central Maryland Walk, Kadlubowski began contacting local businesses, many of which have a certain amount of money per year earmarked for charitable causes.

He visits them wearing a pink uniform, which consists of a pink fedora adorned with ACS patches, a pink dress shirt and a “Real Men Wear Pink” t-shirt. He arrives prepared with a folder of literature including information about the ACS and the walk as well as a little of his personal story.

“I told each [business], ‘I’m a customer — If you say no, I’m OK. If you say hell no, appreciate that I’m still going to be your customer,’” he said.

He is leading the board in fundraising and hopes to reach $2,500 in time for the walk. His donation page is available online.

This year will be his second time participating in the walk, and he will be auctioning off handmade blankets inside the event’s “Man Cave” for Real Men Wear Pink representatives.

“It’s a feel-good morning, because you know when you’re there you‘re doing the right thing,” he said. “The research and the findings that are found in the fight against breast cancer are shared among oncologists ad researchers in the fight against other cancers… and that information helps in the overall fight against cancer.”

For more information, visit www.makingstrideswalk.org or visit the American Cancer Society's office in Eldersburg.

If you Go

What: Making Strides Against breast Cancer Walk

When: 9:40 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 15

Where: Watkins Park, 615 Center Street, Mount Airy

Register: Online or in person

More info: Visit www.makingstrideswalk.org or contact Katelyn Mock, CentralMDStrides@cancer.org or 240- 727-9465

crighter@baltsun.com

410-857-3315

twitter.com/Cat_Righter