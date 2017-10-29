Focus on Aging: Skin cancer in older adults

Skin cancers, particularly the aggressive form known as melanoma, will kill an estimated 9,700 people in the United States this year, according to the National Cancer Institute.

And while many of the education efforts center around convincing young people to protect themselves in the sun and avoid tanning beds, melanoma is most frequently diagnosed in older people, those aged 65 to 74. The thing about melanoma, however, according to the National Cancer Institute, is that the earlier it is diagnosed, the better a person’s chance for survival.

Skin cancer screening in older adults will be the topic of the third in a series of free presentations on aging being hosted by the McDaniel College Center for the Study of Aging. The center developed as a resource for professionals who work with older adults; caregivers, such as family and spouses; and older adults themselves, according to Director Diane Martin. The Focus on Aging series features one presentation a month, September through December, to help answer people’s questions and prepare them for working with, caring for or just plain being older, she said.

“Every month we are going to focus on aging, get people thinking about this growing older population that we have, and then a different topic related to that month,” Martin said.

October’s theme will be Matters of the Community, and will feature Shevonne Echetabu, a dermatology physician assistant at Esterson Dermatology in Pikesville.

“Despite recent trends showing improved survival and stabilization rates in younger persons, skin cancer — in particular melanoma — rates continue to rise in older persons,” Martin said. “White men over the age of 50 are at highest risk.”

Martin asked Echetabu to bring her dermatology experience and knowledge to McDaniel to address skin cancer in older adults because older adults in the community in recent surveys have signaled it is a topic of great concern to them, Martin said.

The Times recently caught up with Echetabu to learn more about skin cancer prevention and her upcoming talk.

Q: Tell us a bit about your background in dermatology.

A: I have been working in the field of dermatology for over five years. As a member of the Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants, I have completed additional training in various dermatological topics. I have always loved and appreciated the diversity that this fields provides. I enjoy learning about the ever-changing ways to nourish, protect and treat our largest organ, the skin.

Q: Your presentation on Nov. 7 will focus on skin cancer screening, especially in older adults. Can you give us some of the basics? When and why does skin cancer screening become more important as we age?

A: Skin cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer. Between 40 to 50 percent of Americans, who live to age 65, will have a type of skin cancer at least once. Early detection and proper treatment increase cure rates. Daily sun protection, regular self-skin exams and a yearly skin examination help people find early skin cancers.

Q: How much of your day to day work in dermatology involves skin cancer or sun damage?

A: I would estimate about 60 percent of the day-to day-work involves skin cancer and/or sun damage. Patients who have a positive personal or family history are recommended to have periodic skin exams. Often times patient’s will come in for a suspicious lesion and concerns about possible skin cancer. I like to take such opportunities to discuss ways to protect their skin from sun damage.

Q: Many people may get a lot of sun when they are younger, but regret it as they age. Is it ever too late to make a difference by picking up healthier habits?

A: Since sun damage accumulates over time, it is never too late to start protecting your skin. Such patients are recommended to have a full body exam annually.

Q: What are some things you think are really important when it comes to skin health, skin cancer screenings or sun exposure that you think are not as appreciated or understood by the general public as well as they should be?

A: Most people think is that sunscreen is only necessary if you plan to be outside under direct sun for an extended amount of time. You should wear sunscreen everyday you plan to be outside, even on cloudy days. You can get sun damage while driving and you cannot always predict how long you will be outside.

Q: Who should come to your talk on Nov. 7 and what do you hope they will come away with? Anything you hope they will put into practice in their lives?

A: Anyone who is interested in learning about how to prevent skin cancer will hopefully gain useful knowledge to help protect themselves and those around them.

If you go

What: Focus on Aging Monthly Event: Matters of the Community

When: 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7

Where: Decker Center Forum at McDaniel College, 2 College Hill, Westminster.

Cost: Free, but with advanced registration required. Call 410-857-2506 or send email to aging@mcdaniel.edu to register.

For more information, visit the McDaniel College Center for the Study of Aging at www.mcdaniel.edu/csa.

