Microblading artist launches ‘brows2bless’ campaign

One stroke at a time, Tamara Manahan applied semi-permanent pigment to seven-year cancer survivor Allyson Trinite’s eyebrows. The procedure, called microblading, is a form of tattoo artistry where the pigment is implanted under the skin with a manual hand-held tool instead of a machine.

“I’m hoping it will boost my confidence and cut time out of my day,” said Trinite, of Finksburg. “After treatment, I definitely had some thinning and a bald spot in my eyebrows that I would always fill in. I don’t have any tattoos so this is a new experience.”

Manahan, of Sabillasville, owns Tamara & Company and has studios in Thurmont and Westminster. She is certified with Phibrows Microblading Academy and is also licensed to apply eyeliner, lip color, and lash enhancements.

“While I was preparing to become my dad's bone marrow donor in August 2016, I felt called to give back to those who suffer hair loss due to cancer,” Manahan said. “My goal is to do more than just make people look pretty. I truly want to make a difference.”

Manahan launched the ‘brows2bless’ campaign, which gives complimentary appointments to cancer survivors.

“Thick eyebrows are trending right now and I want women to have confidence,” Manahan said.

When using the microblade, Manahan mimics the client’s hair strokes. Unlike a tattoo, microblading doesn’t go as deep so the eyebrows have to be retouched.

“The benefit to that is that the placement can be adjusted as people age,” Manahan said.

Manahan said microblading can also be beneficial for women who have thin eyebrows due to over plucking, aging or heredity. It’s also valuable for women who want to save time in the morning or go to the gym or swim without worrying about washing off their brows.

Before the procedure, Manahan does a consultation with the client. During the appointment, she designs the brows according to facial features.

“Eyebrows are sisters, not twins. They won’t be exactly alike,” Manahan said.

The client will feel the blade but Manahan said the pain scale only reaches about 4.

“It feels like scraping,” Trinite said. “It’s an agitation but it doesn’t really hurt.”

After the procedure, Manahan advised Trinite to keep her brows clean and dry. She directed Trinite to refrain from applying facial cleansers, moisturizers, makeup or sunscreen to her brows. The day of, Trinite was encouraged to use a wet cotton round once an hour to rub the brows and prevent scabbing. At night, she was advised to use healing ointment, like Aquaphor, on the brows. The next day, she was encouraged to wipe them several times throughout the day. Trinite must come back in six weeks to refresh the color.

“It looks great!” Trinite exclaimed after the procedure. “I like that it looks so natural.”

Manahan has also provided the service to her sister-in-law Jaime Manahan, a leukemia survivor.

“I was definitely interested because my hair and eyebrows grew back very thin,” Jaime Manahan said. “I grew up with insecurities about my hair in general due to cancer treatment. After the procedure, it looks like I have natural brows. It makes me feel more confident in myself and in my looks.”

For more information, contact Manahan at 240-428-3600.

