Clinical trials and immunotherapy fuel optimism in cancer treatment

It was early November 2015 when Helen Eyler of Union Bridge learned she had breast cancer. She turned to the William E. Kahlert Regional Cancer Center at Carroll Hospital.

“The nurses and everybody was very nice, very helpful, they got me through everything I went through, because it was traumatic for me,” Eyler said. “Breast cancer — cancer period — is not a fun thing.”

After surgery, chemotherapy and then radiation, Eyler said she was actually finished treatment a little before Thanksgiving in 2016. It was tough, she said, but, “It was worth it. I am in remission, in good shape now for at least a year ... I hope to keep it that way.”

Surgery, chemotherapy and radiation, these are all parts of the standard treatment for cancer, but Eyler also tried something that was not: She participated in a clinical trial that looked to use a medication to shrink the size of her tumor prior to surgery.

“I thought, why not? I will try it and see what happens. It can only help me,” Eyler said. “It did shrink a little, but not that much because it was a rather large tumor that I had. We still had to go ahead and get the surgery done to get it out.”

It may not have been as helpful an outcome as Eyler might have hoped, but it did provide important data for scientists and doctors working to improve cancer treatment for everyone, according to Corilynn Hughes. She manages the clinical trials program for Carroll Hospital and the larger LifeBridge Health system, of which Carroll is part.

“I oversee all of the oncology research for Carroll, Sinai and Northwest; we are all one inclusive program,” she said. “Every trial that is available at Sinai is available across the system, available here at Kahlert.”

Clinical trials are research studies that explore whether a medical strategy, treatment or device is safe and effective for humans, according to the National Institutes of Health. These studies also may show which medical approaches work best for certain illnesses or groups of people.

Participation in clinical trials is always voluntary, Hughes said, but she actually recommends any newly diagnosed cancer patient ask their doctor about ongoing clinical trials.

“Clinical trials really should be the first consideration for patients, because they have the opportunity to get the most current, novel treatment,” she said.

Importantly, Hughes said, clinical trials today are always measuring what is the standard of care, compared to that standard care plus something else. Eyler received the drug doctors hoped to see shrink her tumor before surgery, but the surgery and chemotherapy were always part of the plan.

“Gone are the days where clinical trials are, ‘we’re going to withhold treatment,” Hughes said.

Everyone hoped that Eyler would have seen her tumor shrink more during the clinical trial and make her subsequent surgery and treatment easier. But she recognizes the value her results have for medicine as a whole and has no regrets.

“I would recommend it to anyone who would be willing to go through it,” she said. “It was scary, yes, but I had support and people behind me that kept encouraging me to do things, to go ahead and try it. And I did and I am glad for it.”

For patients or their families who are interested in learning about clinical trials, Hughes recommends speaking with their doctor or going to www.clinicaltrials.gov, which lists every ongoing trial. There are 19 active at Carroll Hospital and the LifeBridge system right now, she said.

“I think the biggest takeaway for everyone to remember is that we wouldn’t have any standard treatments — whether it’s for cancer, blood pressure, diabetes, what have you — without someone participating in a clinical trial,” Hughes said. “That’s how medicine is advanced.”

The fruits of clinical trials: Immunotherapy

One of the most exciting advances in cancer therapy in many years is something that would have been impossible to develop without clinical trials: immunotherapy.

“Immunotherapy is completely different than traditional chemotherapy,” said Dr. Flavio Kruter, oncologist and medical director of the Kahlert cancer center. “For oncologists that have been in the field for awhile, this has been a huge change over the last five or six years.”

Chemotherapy works by using drugs that kill cancer cells, either interfering with cell division or else creating defects in cancer cell DNA, according to Kruter.

“By doing that, you are also causing side effects and affecting some of the body’s normal cells temporarily and some of them more definitively,” he said. This collateral damage to healthy cells causes many of the unpleasant side effects of chemotherapy.

Immunotherapy, meanwhile, looks to recruit the body’s own immune system to fight cancer in a more targeted fashion, Kruter said.

“The idea is there is a defect on our immune system that allows cancer cells to grow and multiply and become tumors,” he said. “There are different defects and we are finding through research what these defects are and we are trying to correct them.”

As an example, Kruter said, there is a protein present in healthy cells called “programmed death ligand,” which is responsible for the normal, programmed death of a cell when it reaches the end of its lifespan or if some internal defect manifests. Cancer cells have found a way to cheat death by turning this protein off.

“These [immunotherapy] drugs reverse that process, and by doing that, they are now allowing our native immune system to fight them,” Kruter said.

While this basic concept is not new, he said, newer drugs are targeting more cancers and with far fewer side effects than early immunotherapy medications.

“The first studies that came out using immunotherapy were in melanoma, with unbelievable responses,” Kruter said. “We have patients with stage IV melanoma that typically would survive three to six months now pushing two years plus in remission, with very little toxicity.”

These medications are now being used every day at Carroll Hospital, Kruter said, but he cautions that they are not a cure — some chemotherapy is still necessary. And much more work needs to be done to determine the best way to utilize immunotherapy, he said, be it before, during or after chemotherapy.

Still, a little optimism, Kruter said, is warranted.

“It’s a very exciting time in oncology in general, because we are seeing almost on a daily basis these drugs being approved for different diseases,” he said. “What’s so exciting about immunotherapy and we are on the cusp of it, we are doing not only the treatment, but we have some trials that are incorporating immunotherapy.”