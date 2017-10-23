Hampstead man charged in relation to assault

A Hampstead man was arrested on assault charges after he allegedly shot a woman with an airsoft rifle.

Brandon Mitchell Cahill, 23, of the 4600 block of Marksman Court, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault in relation to a Saturday, Oct. 21, incident.

A Hampstead Police Department officer was dispatched at about 9:35 p.m. Saturday in relation to an assault, according to the statement of probable cause. The officer met the complainant, who told him that 40 minutes prior she had been arguing with Cahill.

The complainant said that during the argument, Cahill grabbed an airsoft rifle — a type of replica weapon that typically uses pressurized air to shoot nonmetallic projectiles — and shot her in the left leg just above the knee causing a “visible circular wound that was bleeding slightly,” according to the statement of probable cause.

The airsoft rifle was found to be a black M14-style weapon that was spring operated, according to the statement. The complainant identified the airsoft rifle, according to the statement, and Cahill was arrested.

Cahill had not returned a call for comment by 6 p.m. Monday.

