Investigators say Sykesville caboose fire was intentionally set

The blue caboose, a Sykesville historic landmark, was damaged in a fire Sunday morning that is being investigated as arson, according to Sykesville Police Department Chief Michael Spaulding. Investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal is ongoing.

No one was injured in the one-alarm fire which was discovered by a Sykesville Police Department officer just before 3 a.m. Sunday. The structure was vacant at the time. It took about 15 firefighters approximately five minutes to control the fire, which originated in the inside of the caboose, according to a news release from the state fire marshal.

The caboose, located at 729 Oklahoma Ave. near Baldwin's Station, is owned by the town of Sykesville. It is tied to the town’s history of commerce as a stop on the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad. Due to the historic nature of the structure, the cost of the damage is still being calculated, according to Spaulding.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 410-836-4844.

