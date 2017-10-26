Westminster man pleads guilty to more than $100,000 theft

A Westminster man pleaded guilty Thursday to felony theft over $100,000 after he was indicted for ordering more than $131,000 worth of roofing copper through his employer's account and taking it for his own gain.

Judge Richard Titus sentenced Scott Butts to seven years, with all but one year suspended, and imposed restitution and supervised probation, according to a news release from the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office.

In May 2015, the owner of Tri-County Roofing & Sheet Metal Inc. reported to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office the discovery of two invoices for sheet copper for roofing jobs that did not require copper, according to a statement read by Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Melissa Hockensmith.

Butts, the salesperson for the job, admitted to stealing the copper and Tri-County terminated him. An audit of the company’s finances revealed numerous other invoices through the company account with special instructions that Butts would pick up the copper, according to the statement.

