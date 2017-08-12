Fire injures firefighter, damages three buildings in Westminster

A firefighter was injured and three buildings damaged due to a garage fire in Westminster on Saturday.

Multiple calls for a garage fire were received at 4:17 p.m., with initial units from the Westminster fire company arriving on scene by 4:21 p.m., according to Public Information Officer Kevin Dayhoff.

The fire originated in a building at the rear of the unit block of Liberty Street near the intersection of Chase Street and Dover Lane, Dayhoff said, but had spread to two adjacent buildings.

Firefighters called for support and units from the Reese, Pleasant Valley, Taneytown, New Windsor, Pleasant Valley and Hampstead fire companies, along with Baltimore Gas and Electric Co., Verizon, Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal and the Westminster Police Department, according to Dayhoff.

A total of 30 firefighters and 15 pieces of equipment were on the scene, containing the fire by 4:41 p.m. and getting it under control by 4:49 p.m., he said.

One firefighter was taken to Carroll Hospital and treated for a serious but not life-threatening injury before being released, Dayhoff said. There were no other injuries.

The fire caused major damage to two buildings and minor damage to a third, according to Dayhoff.

The origin of the fire are under investigation by the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

