Builders needed for Gingerbread Village Festival

Human Services Programs of Carroll County Inc., in partnership with Westminster Church of the Brethren, invites the community to build and decorate gingerbread houses for their annual competition.

According to an HSP news release, the third annual Gingerbread Village Festival will raise awareness and funding for Carroll County’s five homeless shelters.

A $10 entry fee is required, according to the release. Builder applications are due by Nov.10 and are available at hspinc.org.

