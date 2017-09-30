Pestaurant makes a meal out of worms

For most of his 78 years, Emmanuel Lowman’s one fear on Earth was worms. Tuesday he got his revenge on the slithering invertebrates in the most primal way — by eating them.

Lowman was one of dozens who had the chance to eat crickets, worms and other creepy crawlies at Ehrlich Pest Control’s pop-up Pestaurant at the Pratt and Light Plaza in Baltimore. The event featured a half-dozen specially designed dishes by Eleven Courses Catering and Event Company, including June beetles encrusted croquettes, fried cricket crostini, grasshopper chocolate bark and — toughest for Mr. Lowman — Maryland mealworm crabcakes.

The event was designed as a way to highlight the nutritional value and edibility of insects and other bugs, supplemented by a $5,000 donation to the Maryland Food Bank from the pest control company.

According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, more than 2 billion people currently include insects in their diets, with more than 1,900 species used as food. Edible insects are a key factor in many sustainability efforts as crickets require one-twelfth the amount of feed to produce the same amount of protein as cattle, and they can be farmed and harvested with relatively little water and energy compared to both meats and plant life.

According to chef Jim Benson, the dishes were designed to bring people in and remain appetizing, while still highlighting their six-legged origin. Each piece prominently featured the bugs placed on top or crushed and sprinkled on as added texture. The mealworm crab cakes featured mealworms both internally and then friend and dropped on top as an edible garnish.

Benson said he was surprised by how well the mealworms worked in terms of texture, coming off as a kind of puffed rice, while the lack of legs and wings meant there were no kernel like shells to work through.

Lowman said he often comes to the plaza during the week, and was surprised to see the Pestaurant there Tuesday. Despite his fears, he said the mealworm crab cake ended up being his favorite of the dishes.

“My family is gone, but I know they’re laughing at me. I can feel them laughing at me. All you had to do is pick up a worm and throw it at me, and I’d jump out the window,” Lowman said. “When you live to be this age, you’ll try anything.”

Not everyone saw the bug-infused dishes as a hurdle or hindrance to their excitement. Roxanne Miller said when she heard about the Pestaurant over the weekend, she made plans to be there in time to try the food.

“I’m a foodie, so anything new I’m willing to try,” Miller said. “I had the fried crickets, which were really good.”

This was Eleven Courses’ first time cooking with bugs. Ehrlich president John Myers said the catering companies had two very divergent responses to being asked to cook a multi-course meal involving bugs.

“People would either tell us absolutely not, or that sounds great. These guys were the ‘that sounds great’ guys,” Myers said.

Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun "The worms ain't gonna have a chance to eat me; I'm gonna eat the worms!" exclaims 78-year-old Emmanuel B. Lowman of Cedonia, who samples a Mealworm Crab Cake at the restaurant popup, "Restaurant by Ehrlich." "The worms ain't gonna have a chance to eat me; I'm gonna eat the worms!" exclaims 78-year-old Emmanuel B. Lowman of Cedonia, who samples a Mealworm Crab Cake at the restaurant popup, "Restaurant by Ehrlich." (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

Benson said they started by trying the insects and bugs they wanted to include and determined what dishes to build around their natural flavors. He said, since crickets had a nutty flavor with an aftertaste of lemon, he decided to pair it with a blue cheese mousse in the crostini. Soon, he and the other employees began coming up with ideas quickly, with each one coming together almost instantly.

Now that they’ve dipped their first toes into the insect pool, does Benson see a day coming where he’s asked to cater a bug wedding?

“I never thought I’d be doing all vegan weddings,” Benson said, “so you never know!”

