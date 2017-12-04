Westminster man charged with assault after allegedly choking woman

A Westminster man was charged with assault after a Nov. 21 incident.

Allan Mitchell Brooks, 49, of the 100 block of Pennsylvania Ave., was arrested Dec. 1 and charged with both first- and second-degree assault.

On Nov. 22, at about 9 p.m., an officer with the Westminster Police Department responded to Carroll Hospital for the report of an assault. The officer met with a woman who said Brooks choked her on Nov. 21 during an altercation, according to the application for statement of charges.

The woman said she and Brooks had gotten into a verbal argument, and she had slapped him in the face before he grabbed her by the neck, according to the statement. Brooks reportedly grabbed her with two hands around the neck, forcing her to the ground, and said: “You gonna do that to me? You gonna slap my f------ face?” according to the statement.

The woman said she believes Brooks choked her for approximately one to two minutes, according to the statement.

The woman attempted to scratch Brooks’ fingers to get him to stop choking her, but was unsuccessful. She said her neck was sore and she had difficulty breathing and swallowing, according to the statement.

The officer did not observe any signs of injury around the woman’s head or neck, but did observe a bruise on her left arm, according to the statement.

Brooks was committed to the Carroll County Detention Center on Monday and has a court date scheduled for 1:15 p.m. Dec. 29, according to electronic court records.