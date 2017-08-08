Wide variety of peaches expected at Carroll County Farmers Market Peach Festival

Using a ladder to pick prime peaches, Briar Ridge Farm owner Jim Plank said he anticipates a wide variety of peaches at this year’s Carroll County Farmers Market Peach Festival. Plank, of Union Bridge, will be one of the farmers featured at the Saturday, Aug. 12, event.

“It’s a phenomenal peach year,” Plank said. “We’ve been fortunate.”

According to market manager Heather Kuykendall, 75 vendors will be displaying their wares at the 21st annual Peach Festival. The event will include free peach treats to sample, fresh peaches, cobblers, ice cream sundaes, pies, cakes and handmade crafts.

“Most people think of Georgia as the big peach state but Carroll County is known for their peaches,” Kuykendall said. “This is the peak of the peach season, and we’ll have many vendors that will have peaches and baked goods to sell. It’s a great way to bring awareness to the market and bring in more customers.”

Plank said he looks forward each year to the Peach Festival.

“It brings a lot more customers out. It’s a busy time,” Plank said.

Plank, who owns the farm with his wife, Wendy, said some peach varieties came on early this year. He said some bloomed in early March and after “some good heat” early in the summer, he started picking at the end of June.

KEN KOONS/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times Jim Plank picks peaches in his Middleburg Road orchard on Tuesday August 8, 2017. Jim Plank picks peaches in his Middleburg Road orchard on Tuesday August 8, 2017. (KEN KOONS/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times)

Plank grows several varieties on his 35 established peach trees, including PF 27, sun high and Loring.

“I pick all the fruit myself,” Plank said. “The one thing I love doing is picking peaches. I like being out here in the solitude and doing what I feel I was meant to do.”

Plank has been farming for 20 years on 13 acres, with 4 acres of produce and an acre of orchard.

“It’s helped put two kids though college and gave them jobs in the summertime,” Plank said.

The Plank children, Zachary and Jessica, still help at the market stand.

“There’s a lot of work that goes into it,” Plank explained.

It takes four to five years for a peach tree to start producing, but once they do, Plank said, farmers spend a lot of time in their orchards.

“We prune the trees in February and March,” Plank said. “Once the weather warms, you have to spray once a week or after every rain to prevent fungus and insects. The trees flower first and then produce the fruit. In late May, we start thinning out 8 inches between the blooms to get larger peaches.”

Plank said he picks “as close to ripe as you can get.”

“We usually pick a few days before market,” Plank said. “It’s a delicate fruit. You have to be gentle when you pick them.”

The Planks sell their produce wholesale and also participate in the Carroll County Agriculture Center and the Carroll Hospital farmers markets.

“Farming is something different every season,” Plank said. “You’re doing something all year long and you’re never bored. I love it.”

If you go

What: Carroll County Farmers Market Peach Festival

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12

Where: Carroll County Ag Center’s Red Building, 706 Agricultural Center Drive, Westminster

Cost: Free admission. Food prices vary.

For more information: Visit www.carrollcountyfarmersmarket.com.

