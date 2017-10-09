Author Marc Silver to discuss self-help book 'Breast Cancer Husband'

When writer and journalist Marc Silver’s wife Marsha was diagnosed with breast cancer, he quickly realized how out of his depth he was.

When his search for a guide on how to be a supportive husband to someone undergoing treatment turned up fruitless, he realized that he would have to be the one to write that book to help the partners and spouses of future breast cancer survivors.

“There is a whole new vocab you have to learn and a whole new set of skills you have to pick up on,” Silver said. “It can be tough for guys to be a caregiver. I don’t want to stereotype by gender, but we don’t always know what to say or do.”

On Tuesday, Oct. 10, Silver will host a presentation at the Shauck Auditorium in the East Pavilion at Carroll Hospital on his book “Breast Cancer Husband: How to Help Your Wife (And Yourself) Through Diagnosis, Treatment and Beyond.”

After his wife recovered, Silver began interviewing doctors, mental health professionals and couples where a partner had been diagnosed with breast cancer. He said the book is intended for anyone who acts as a caregiver with a person who has been diagnosed.

Silver said one of his biggest mistakes early on was trying to solve his wife’s problems for her, instead of listening to her needs and supporting her choices.

“You don’t know best; you’re not the patient,” Silver said. “Sometimes men think, ‘my job is to protect the family. I’m going to go out and find doctors and treatments and give it to her in a nice wrapped up package,’ but that’s not actually helpful.”

Silver said he’s generally an optimistic person while his wife is more of a realist, and he had to learn from experience that you can’t talk your partner out of their emotions, and oftentimes simply being there and acting as a receptacle for these feelings can be more valuable than any efforts to solve a problem. Though he feels prepared now, Silver said he made some major mistakes early on in the diagnosis. He said his wife got her tentative diagnosis in the morning and called him at work to tell him about it. He said he finished out the entire day before going home to comfort her.

“I knew what I was doing at work, I didn’t know how to go home and be there for her,” Silver said. “She didn’t tell me she needed me there, but I should have known. Nobody wants to get that news, and to try and deny it is a very human thing.”

During treatment, Silver began listening more and taking advice from others who had been there before. Based on the suggestion of a friend who had been diagnosed, he began purchasing flowers for his wife to be ready after each chemotherapy treatment.

One of the most important things Silver said he learned while putting together the book were the commonalities of experience he’s found among breast cancer caregivers. Though not everyone experiences things in the exact same way, he said, many of them feel less alone when they find out that the emotions they’re experiencing are similar across the board.

“I was listening to the radio in the car one day when Ray Charles came on singing ‘America the Beautiful’ and I just lost it crying. I thought, ‘What’s happening to me?’” Silver said. “But I’ve found that a lot of guys are car cryers. Guys don’t always understand that sometimes having a good cry lets you let out some emotion so you can regroup and get your strength back.”

Silver said that caring for your partner is a vital task, but it’s equally as important to make sure that you are caring for yourself. He recommends recharging your energy so you can be a more attentive spouse by taking breaks and enjoying yourself during lulls in the stress.

Since the book was released in 2004, Silver has traveled the country participating in a number of author talks and events where he meets with couples currently battling breast cancer. He said everywhere he goes, he hears stories from people whose lives were changed by this diagnosis.

“There’s something freeing about hearing people share their experiences where you learn that you’re not alone,” Silver said. “We all have these moments that are somber or that are funny or that bring us together.”

If You Go

What: “Breast Cancer Husband” a presentation by Marc Silver

When: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10

Where: Shauck Auditorium, Carroll Hospital, 291 Stoner Ave., Westminster

Cost: Free. Registration is required

For more information: Call 410-871-7000

jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7890

twitter.com/jacob_deNobel