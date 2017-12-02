Convicted murderer scheduled to appear in court

The sentencing hearing for Robert Theodore Bosley, a New Windsor man found guilty of murder and other charges in the August 2016 death of Kandi Gerber, is expected to go forward Tuesday morning.

A jury found Bosley guilty of first-degree murder, first-degree assault and conspiracy to commit both this April.

Sentencing was originally scheduled for August 2017, but was delayed when Bosley’s attorneys, Joseph Murtha and Ned Curry, filed an motion to postpone, seeking an additional psychological evaluation of Bosley and time to file a motion for a new trial.

The motion for a new trial was filed Thursday, Nov. 30, according to electronic court records.

In October, Bret Micheal Wheeler was also found guilty of murder and other charges as Bosley’s co-conspirator.

crighter@baltsun.com

410-857-3315

twitter.com/Cat_Righter