Westminster man allegedly assaults woman, chokes her

A Westminster man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly assaulted a woman.

Cory Blizzard, 26, of the unit block of Schoolhouse Avenue, was charged with one count of first-degree assault, four counts of second-degree assault and one count of theft. He was initially held without bail and continued to be after a Monday bail review, according to electronic court records.

According to the statement of charges, in an incident on July 13, Blizzard got into an argument with the woman. He then shoved her into a chair and spit in her face. He dropped her cellphone, which he had previously taken from her, onto the floor; and, while she was on the floor, he removed a piece of jewelry from her person.

When she attempted to get up, he picked her up and slammed her to the ground, where she landed on her back. He then choked her until she felt she could not breathe, according to the statement.

Blizzard stopped choking the woman for an unknown reason, after which time he slapped her with an open hand and insisted that she drive him to another location. During the drive, he expressed that he should have killed her during the altercation. After the woman dropped Blizzard off, she drove to the Westminster Police Station to file a report, according to the statement.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 23.

