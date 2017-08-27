Church holds annual Blessing of the Animals

With so much human drama in the world, it’s sometimes easy to forget the importance of animals. At two Blessing of the Animals services held Sunday, Aug. 27 at the Church of the Ascension in Westminster, local residents found time to reflect on all creatures large and small and the part pets play in their lives.

Those who attended the 8 a.m. service inside the historic stone Ascension Church were invited to bring photos of their pets for blessing, and about half the congregation did just that. Then, at the 10 a.m. outdoor service, attendees brought their pets.

They came on leashes, in cardboard boxes and in cages. Some sat quietly in laps, while others whined or meowed. Some laid at the feet of their owners, watching everyone and everything. Still others, plopped down in the grass and promptly fell asleep.

Deacon Barbara Sears said the church has held a Blessing of the Animals service annually for many decades. She said as many as 125 pets have come in the past, but 30 to 40 attended yesterday’s 10 a.m. service.

“Last year we had a bunch of animals – dogs, cats, turtles, snakes and hermit crabs. There were no big animals, but it would be OK to bring them, too,” she said.

According to Sears, many churches hold a blessing of the animals near St. Francis Day in October, as he was the patron saint of animals.

“We do it now because the weather is better and our summer programming schedule is not as hectic,” she said. “The service is an acknowledgment of God’s creation and the beauty and comfort and pleasure that our pets bring us.”

As a band set up to play contemporary worship music, Wendy Messersmith arrived with her dog, Cling. She said Cling suffers from separation anxiety – not from her but from their house – and he proved her words by pacing and whining.

“I want to take him on vacation with me [to Smith Lake, Virginia] next week and I wanted to see if it will work out,” she said of the 10-year-old rescue dog.

Mary Beth Connor brought her Shitzu, Lola, and Lola’s daughter, a 1-year-old Shitzu/terrier mix. The pair were rescued from the streets of Puerto Rico.

“I’m not a member here, but I love this little church,” Connor said. “I had another little dog and I brought her here. She had medical problems and coming was a great comfort. Blessings bring good things. When my older dog passed away I found an animal rescue near New Freedom, Pennsylvania. I saw the puppy online, but when I called I found they had to go as a pair. I was a little unsure but I got them both, and they are wonderful.”

The New Freedom shelter, Animal Rescue, Inc. is one of many rescues working to save dogs roaming the streets in Puerto Rico, where the death rate for dogs is high. According to a newsletter from Animal Rescue, Inc, Lola and Zu-Zu (who were named Journey and Sweet Pea at the time) were barely surviving, two of the thousands of Satos - street dogs of Puerto Rico.

“When they were rescued, their bodies were covered with mange,” the newsletter said. “They were also suffering from dehydration and starvation.”

Lola and Zu-Zu sat quietly, watching the array of animals around them. They seemed to be at peace - healthy, happy dogs.Still, Connor wasn’t about to pass up extra blessings for two sweet dogs who had already been through so much.

Sue Metz brought her 10 ½-year-old black Labrador Retriever, named Mozart. It was not the lab’s first time.

“He comes ever year to be blessed and loved by the people,” Metz said. “We are all God’s creatures and he is as important as the rest of the family.”

Moments later, Metz’s granddaughters, Molly and Maggie Metz arrived with their Holland Lop bunny, Daisy.

“We came last year but didn’t bring her,” Maggie said of the house bunny. “She’s an important part of the family.”

As she looked across the grounds at the many cats, dogs and bunnies on leashes and in cages, Metz made an observation. “It is always amazing to see how all the animals get along.”

At the start of a service led by Father Sam Edleman and Deacon Barbara Sears, Sears spoke of how animals have filled her life.

“Not long after Bill and I were first married, our neighbor knocked on the door. She had with her a golden cat with a litter box and food.”

Sears said the neighbors had found the homeless cat while they were on vacation, but they already had a cat. Would Sears and her husband take the cat?

“We named him Alexander,” Sears said. He was the first of seven cats for us.”

The service included a recounting of Noah’s Ark, a bible story in which Sears said she’d uncovered five life lessons.

“Lesson number one is to plan ahead,” she said. That’s what Noah had to do. “Lesson number two is to stay fit. Noah was 600 years old when he built the Ark, but he was able to plan the Ark, build the Ark, and he could still handle a hammer. Stay fit!”

Sears said the third lesson was to be an amateur.

“The Ark was built by an amateur,” she said. “The Titanic was built by professionals.”

According to Sears, Noah spent many more days on the ark than the first 40 rainy days. An estimated 370 days were spent on the ark, waiting for the water to subside, days that must have felt grim. That’s why Sears said lesson number four is important.

“There’s always a rainbow waiting, no matter how bleak things look,” she said. “That’s lesson number four. Lesson number five is to “Be thankful. The first thing Noah did after coming through the storm was to build an altar and thank God.”

With prayerful music, a collection of pet food for needy pets,and communion, the service maintained a focus of thanking God for pets. Then Father Sam Edelman and Deacon Sears went into the crowd, stopping to bless every creature, large and small.

As the service ended, Mary Jo Conner and her daughter Kim Tompkins stood up, smiling and patting Conner’s miniature schnauzer, Max.

“We’ve come to this church since 1975,” Tompkins said. “Max is three years old and has come to all three Blessing of the Animals services. It’s wonderful.” She smiled. “He wants to play with all the other dogs, and it’s always such a beautiful day.”

Wendy Messersmith agreed. By the end of the service Kling – who she’d called neurotic – had calmed down some and seemed to be at peace.

“He’s been amazing compared to how I thought he’d be,” she said.

Blessings large and small.

Lois Szymanski is a Carroll County resident and can be reached at loisszymanski@hotmail.com.