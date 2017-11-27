Eldersburg man charged as peeping Tom

An Eldersburg man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly was found sneaking around a residence and hiding in the bushes.

Pablo Antonio Blassino, 47, of the 1000 block of Stonebrook Road, was charged with one count each of acting as a peeping Tom and trespassing for the purpose of acting as a peeping Tom. He was released on his own recognizance the same day, according to electronic court records.

According to the statement of probable cause, officers of the Westminster Police Department responded to a residence when a woman reported seeing a male figure crawling across her front porch while she was putting her child to bed.

Officers located Blassino in bushes nearby. Statements from Blassino and the homeowner indicated that Blassino was known to her previously. He was transported to central booking without incident, according to the statement.

Blassino could not be reached by phone for comment. A court date is scheduled for Jan. 24.

