Westminster man arrested on firearm charges

A Westminster man was arrested Friday after allegedly being found illegally in possession of firearms and ammunition.

Ashley Ryan Blankenship, 42, of the 1000 block of Berberi Road, was charged with six counts including possession of a rifle or shotgun following a felony conviction. He was released on $1,500 unsecured bond the same day, according to electronic court records.

According to the statement of charges, Maryland State Police was contacted by an officer of the Howard County Police Department Gun Unit, who observed Blankenship and another individual at the Silverado Gun Show on July 15. The other individual purchased a firearm, and Blankenship was observed carrying a container of ammunition. The officer believed that a straw purchase may have occurred.

A straw purchase of firearms refers to the purchase of a firearm by an individual for another individual who is not able to buy a firearm because of legal restrictions, according to the National Rifle Association Blog.

The Howard County officer determined that Blankenship was restricted from purchasing firearms and ammunition following a felony conviction for delivery of a controlled substance in West Virginia, according to the statement.

The state police Gun Unit executed a search of Blankenship’s residence on Sept. 12 that revealed firearms and ammunition, including two firearms that were unregulated. Officers determined that Blankenship had full access to the gun lockbox in the residence in which the firearms were stored, according to the statement.

Blankenship had declined to comment to this newspaper as of 6 p.m. Monday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 29.

