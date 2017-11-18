When do Carroll stores open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday?

Want to get away from your family as soon as dinner ends, or is it a tradition to go out as a group on the hunt for early Black Friday deals? Maybe you hate the idea of stores opening up on Thanksgiving and want a guide of who to support in the new year.

Whatever your reasons, we’ve got you covered with this guide to 2017’s Thanksgiving and Black Friday hours at stores and shopping center throughout Carroll and the surrounding area.

Belk

400 North Center St., Westminster

410-848-1200

Thanksgiving Hours: 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond

400 North Center St., Westminster

410-848-0137

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Big Lots

140 Village Shopping Ctr., Westminster

410-857-8400

Thanksgiving: 7 a.m. to midnight

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Boscov’s

400 North Center St., Westminster

410-751-6660

Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dick's Sporting Goods

400 North Center St., Westminster

410-848-1039

Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Black Friday: 5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Dollar General

7 Antrim Blvd., Taneytown

443-487-6616

Thanksgiving: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

GameStop

400 N Center St., Westminster

410-876-8835

Thanksgiving: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Black Friday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

GameStop

2320 Hanover Pike, Hampstead

410-239-2084

Thanksgiving: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Black Friday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Home Depot

835 Market St., Westminster

410-857-4719

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Home Goods

250 Englar Road, Westminster

410-848-4603

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Jo-Ann Fabrics

20 Englar Road, Westminster

410-848-1099

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Kohl’s

840 Market St., Westminster

410-871-3278

Thanksgiving: 5 p.m. to midnight

Black Friday: 8 a.m. to midnight

Kohl’s

1324 Londontown Blvd., Eldersburg

410-549-7707

Thanksgiving: 5 p.m. to midnight

Black Friday: 8 a.m. to midnight

Lowe’s

777 Market St, Westminster

410-857-7445

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Marshall’s

200 Clifton Blvd, Westminster

410-857-9835

Thanksgiving: Closed

Friday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Michael’s

402 B Englar Road, Westminster

410-871-0921

Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to midnight

Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

PetSmart

625 Baltimore Blvd., Westminster

410-751-9380

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sears

400 N Center St., Westminster

410-386-6500

Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to midnight

Black Friday: 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Staples

405 N Center St., Westminster

410-857-3950

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Target

200 Malcolm Drive, Westminster

410-848-6180

Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to midnight

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

TJ Maxx

6400 Ridge Road, Sykesville

410-795-6536

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Outside the County

The Mall in Columbia

10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia

410-730-3300

Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to midnight

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Westview Promenade

5223 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick

410-561-1300

Thanksgiving: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Black Friday: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Hagerstown Outlets

495 Premium Outlets Blvd., Hagerstown

301-790-0300

Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to midnight

Black Friday: Midnight to 10 p.m.

The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg

1863 Gettysburg Village Drive, Gettysburg

717-337-9705

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Towson Town Center

825 Dulaney Valley Road, Towson

410-494-8800

Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to midnight

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

CAPTION Homes' new tech will gather data and provide more efficient client monitoring. (Michel Elben/Carroll County Times) Homes' new tech will gather data and provide more efficient client monitoring. (Michel Elben/Carroll County Times) CAPTION Homes' new tech will gather data and provide more efficient client monitoring. (Michel Elben/Carroll County Times) Homes' new tech will gather data and provide more efficient client monitoring. (Michel Elben/Carroll County Times) CAPTION Commissioner Steve Wantz meets constituents in Manchester on Nov. 13. Commissioner Steve Wantz meets constituents in Manchester on Nov. 13. CAPTION Clients at CHANGE, Inc. design a gingerbread hobbit house to enter in Human Services Programs of Carroll County's annual Gingerbread Village Festival fundraiser. Clients at CHANGE, Inc. design a gingerbread hobbit house to enter in Human Services Programs of Carroll County's annual Gingerbread Village Festival fundraiser. CAPTION Interview with Congressman Andy Harris Interview with Congressman Andy Harris CAPTION Bent, Wrapped and Hammered's Max Groft makes handcrafted jewelry and metal smiths in sterling silver, copper and brass. Bent, Wrapped and Hammered's Max Groft makes handcrafted jewelry and metal smiths in sterling silver, copper and brass.

jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7890

twitter.com/jacob_deNobel