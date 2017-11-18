When do Carroll stores open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday?

Want to get away from your family as soon as dinner ends, or is it a tradition to go out as a group on the hunt for early Black Friday deals? Maybe you hate the idea of stores opening up on Thanksgiving and want a guide of who to support in the new year.
Whatever your reasons, we’ve got you covered with this guide to 2017’s Thanksgiving and Black Friday hours at stores and shopping center throughout Carroll and the surrounding area.
Belk
400 North Center St., Westminster
410-848-1200
Thanksgiving Hours: 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Bed Bath & Beyond
400 North Center St., Westminster
410-848-0137
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Big Lots
140 Village Shopping Ctr., Westminster
410-857-8400
Thanksgiving: 7 a.m. to midnight
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Boscov’s
400 North Center St., Westminster
410-751-6660
Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Dick's Sporting Goods
400 North Center St., Westminster
410-848-1039
Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Black Friday: 5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Dollar General
7 Antrim Blvd., Taneytown
443-487-6616
Thanksgiving: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
GameStop
400 N Center St., Westminster
410-876-8835
Thanksgiving: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Black Friday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
GameStop
2320 Hanover Pike, Hampstead
410-239-2084
Thanksgiving: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Black Friday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Home Depot
835 Market St., Westminster
410-857-4719
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Home Goods
250 Englar Road, Westminster
410-848-4603
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Jo-Ann Fabrics
20 Englar Road, Westminster
410-848-1099
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Kohl’s
840 Market St., Westminster
410-871-3278
Thanksgiving: 5 p.m. to midnight
Black Friday: 8 a.m. to midnight
Kohl’s
1324 Londontown Blvd., Eldersburg
410-549-7707
Thanksgiving: 5 p.m. to midnight
Black Friday: 8 a.m. to midnight
Lowe’s
777 Market St, Westminster
410-857-7445
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Marshall’s
200 Clifton Blvd, Westminster
410-857-9835
Thanksgiving: Closed
Friday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Michael’s
402 B Englar Road, Westminster
410-871-0921
Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to midnight
Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
PetSmart
625 Baltimore Blvd., Westminster
410-751-9380
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sears
400 N Center St., Westminster
410-386-6500
Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to midnight
Black Friday: 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Staples
405 N Center St., Westminster
410-857-3950
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Target
200 Malcolm Drive, Westminster
410-848-6180
Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to midnight
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
TJ Maxx
6400 Ridge Road, Sykesville
410-795-6536
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Outside the County
The Mall in Columbia
10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia
410-730-3300
Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to midnight
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Westview Promenade
5223 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick
410-561-1300
Thanksgiving: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Black Friday: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Hagerstown Outlets
495 Premium Outlets Blvd., Hagerstown
301-790-0300
Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to midnight
Black Friday: Midnight to 10 p.m.
The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg
1863 Gettysburg Village Drive, Gettysburg
717-337-9705
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Towson Town Center
825 Dulaney Valley Road, Towson
410-494-8800
Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to midnight
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
