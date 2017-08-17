Westminster man charged with assault

A Westminster man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly assaulted a woman in Westminster.

According to charging documents, Westminster Police Department officers responded to a report of an assault in progress at 1:36 a.m. Tuesday. There, police said, they spoke with a woman who reported she had been punched in the head seven times by Ronnie Lee Bevans Jr., of the unit block of Ward Avenue.

The woman was taken to Carroll Hospital for treatment, according to the charging documents.

A warrant was issued for Bevans’ arrest, according to the charging documents. He was arrested on Thursday and charged with two counts of second-degree assault, according to the electronic case files.

Bevans is being held without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 18, according to electronic case files.

