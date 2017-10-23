Westminster man charged with assault

A Westminster man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly pushed a woman to the ground.
George Bayley, 63, of the 100 block of E. Main St., was charged with one count of second-degree assault. He was released on his own recognizance, according to electronic court records.
According to the statement of probable cause, Bayley and the woman entered into an argument that led to a physical altercation at which time Bayley pushed her to the ground. She attempted to brace her fall with her arm, but both her head and arm struck the floor, she told a Westminster police officer who responded.
Bayley told the officer he did not push the woman.
No telephone number was listed for Bayley. A court date is scheduled for Dec. 20.
