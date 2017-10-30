Fire damages 100-year-old home on Baumgardner Road

A home that is more than a century old was significantly damaged in a fire Monday afternoon.

No one was inside the home in the 2600 block of Baumgardner Road at the time of the fire and no one was injured, said Charles Simpson, a spokesman for the Pleasant Valley volunteer fire company.

Firefighters were still working on extinguishing hot spots as of roughly 3 p.m., Simpson said, but called the fire under control as of 2:37 p.m. The house is a brick and wood structure with a tin roof and well over 100 years old, he said. Because of the age of the home and the distance up the driveway it made fighting the fire “labor intensive,” Simpson said. Maryland property tax records indicate the home was built in 1900.

A representative of the Office of the State Fire Marshal has arrived on the scene and is working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

The initial call came at 1:23 p.m. and the first unit was on scene at 1:34, Simpson said. A second call for the tanker task force was requested at 1:38 p.m.

More than a dozen pieces of equipment were on the scene from Pleasant Valley, Union Bridge, New Windsor, Westminster, Harney, Hampstead, Manchester, Taneytown and Reese volunteer fire companies, as well as companies from Littlestown, Pa., and Frederick County, Simpson said.

