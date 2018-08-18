Police: 2 killed in plane crash in Westminster

Two people were pronounced dead Saturday after an aircraft crash near Baugher Road in Westminster.

The incident is under investigation by the Maryland State Police, and Federal Aviation Administration officials are expected to arrive on scene.

According to Maryland State Police, a small plane crashed soon after take off from a private air strip in Carroll County.

“Emergency service responders pronounced the pilot and the passenger of a 2006 Ultralight Quicksilver single engine plane, deceased after their plane crashed shortly before 11:00 a.m. today,” according to a release.

The identities of the two victims are being withheld, pending next of kin notification.

The pilot and one passenger were the only people on board the single-engine plane, according to the release. It was located in an open field part of the Baugher’s Orchards and Farm property.

Maryland State Police expect to issue an update later in the day.

“The cause of the crash will be investigated and determined by federal authorities,” according to the release.

The Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Company was the primary responder. They were assisted by the Westminster Volunteer Fire Company with an engine, ambulance and all terrain vehicle, Pleasant Valley spokesman Steve Wantz said.

This article will be updated.

CAPTION Volunteer firefighter Matt Knight and his family have been making French fries at the Reese Fire Company Carnival for generations. Here's how it's done. (Jennifer Turiano | Carroll County Times) Volunteer firefighter Matt Knight and his family have been making French fries at the Reese Fire Company Carnival for generations. Here's how it's done. (Jennifer Turiano | Carroll County Times) CAPTION Volunteer firefighter Matt Knight and his family have been making French fries at the Reese Fire Company Carnival for generations. Here's how it's done. (Jennifer Turiano | Carroll County Times) Volunteer firefighter Matt Knight and his family have been making French fries at the Reese Fire Company Carnival for generations. Here's how it's done. (Jennifer Turiano | Carroll County Times) CAPTION On Wednesday, Aug. 15, the Taneytown Police Department released their entry into the viral police lip sync video challenge that has public safety personnel across the United States showing off their moves. (Video courtesy Taneytown Police Dept. Facebook) On Wednesday, Aug. 15, the Taneytown Police Department released their entry into the viral police lip sync video challenge that has public safety personnel across the United States showing off their moves. (Video courtesy Taneytown Police Dept. Facebook) CAPTION The Downtown Sykesville Connection has created a mural scavenger hunt to tell the legend of a creature that comes out when it floods. The Downtown Sykesville Connection has created a mural scavenger hunt to tell the legend of a creature that comes out when it floods. CAPTION Westminster area kids get to know law enforcement, prep for school with annual event Westminster area kids get to know law enforcement, prep for school with annual event CAPTION The Nupps celebrate their 70-year anniversary on Aug. 7, 2018, at Carroll Lutheran Village with about 150 attendees and a small reception like they had after their wedding in 1948 — with cake and punch. The Nupps celebrate their 70-year anniversary on Aug. 7, 2018, at Carroll Lutheran Village with about 150 attendees and a small reception like they had after their wedding in 1948 — with cake and punch.

catalina.righter@carrollcountytimes.com

443-974-5583

twitter.com/Cat_Righter