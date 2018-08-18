Police: 2 killed in plane crash in Westminster

According to Maryland State Police, a small plane crashed soon after take off from a private air strip in Carroll County.
“Emergency service responders pronounced the pilot and the passenger of a 2006 Ultralight Quicksilver single engine plane, deceased after their plane crashed shortly before 11:00 a.m. today,” according to a release.
The identities of the two victims are being withheld, pending next of kin notification.
The pilot and one passenger were the only people on board the single-engine plane, according to the release. It was located in an open field part of the Baugher’s Orchards and Farm property.
Maryland State Police expect to issue an update later in the day.
“The cause of the crash will be investigated and determined by federal authorities,” according to the release.
The Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Company was the primary responder. They were assisted by the Westminster Volunteer Fire Company with an engine, ambulance and all terrain vehicle, Pleasant Valley spokesman Steve Wantz said.