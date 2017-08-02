Sykesville man arrested after knife incident

A Sykesville man was arrested Monday after he allegedly swung a knife at a man.

Paul Sidney Bauer, 48, of the 6000 block of Monroe Ave., was charged with one count of second-degree assault and held without bail. He was released on $2,500 unsecured bond after a Tuesday bail review before Judge Brian Green, according to electronic court records. Bauer was also initially charged with a count of first-degree assault, but the charge was abandoned by the state.

A Maryland State Police trooper responded to an Eldersburg residence where he spoke with a man. The man said that he was at the 7-Eleven in Eldersburg and was speaking with an employee when Bauer came into the store and asked the man to go outside. The employee knew Bauer, according to the statement of probable cause.

The man and Bauer started to have a verbal fight outside of the convenience store, and the man told the trooper that Bauer threatened him to make a move. The employee came out and separated the two men, and Bauer left, according to the statement.

When the man returned home, he saw Bauer in his neighbor’s driveway, and the man told the trooper he asked Bauer what he was planning to do. Bauer got out of his vehicle and had a knife with him. Bauer started to approach the man, at one point swinging the knife. The man ran toward his vehicle and saw Bauer return to his vehicle, according to the statement.

Bauer told the trooper he thought the man pulled a gun out of his trunk when the man arrived home. Bauer said he never left his vehicle. When asked why he didn’t call police, Bauer said he knew he’d see the man on the streets again.

Bauer had not responded to a call for comment as of 5:50 p.m. Wednesday. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 15.

CAPTION Pinky was given a vest by a local Finksburg resident Pinky was given a vest by a local Finksburg resident CAPTION Pinky was given a vest by a local Finksburg resident Pinky was given a vest by a local Finksburg resident CAPTION Sgt. Shawn Kilgore explains how he got into law enforcement. (Heather Mongilio/Carroll County Times) Sgt. Shawn Kilgore explains how he got into law enforcement. (Heather Mongilio/Carroll County Times) CAPTION Police describe a fatal shooting in Mt Airy on July 10, 2017. (Ken Koons/Carroll County Times) Police describe a fatal shooting in Mt Airy on July 10, 2017. (Ken Koons/Carroll County Times) CAPTION Fireworks Safety Press Conference at the James N. Robey Public Safety Training Center in Marriottsville on Thursday, June 29. Fireworks Safety Press Conference at the James N. Robey Public Safety Training Center in Marriottsville on Thursday, June 29. CAPTION The class got to shoot simulation guns and saw a flash bang demonstration. The class got to shoot simulation guns and saw a flash bang demonstration.

heather.mongilio@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7898

twitter.com/hmongilio