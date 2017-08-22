Immunization required before school starts

Parents are encouraged to check with their child's primary care provider or pediatrician to make sure they are up to date on all their vaccines before starting school to avoid any loss of school time and to stay healthy.

“In order to start the 2017-18 school year, students entering kindergarten, first, second and third grades must have received their second dose of Varicella [Chicken Pox] vaccine,” said Maria Carr, Carroll County Health Department’s maternal child health program supervisor. “Students entering seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th grade must have received a single dose of Tdap [Tetanus diphtheria acellular pertussis] and Meningococcal [Meningitis, Menactra, MCV4] vaccine.”

The Carroll County Health Department will be hosting a free walk-in clinic on the first day of school, Sept. 5, to vaccinate for Tdap, MCV3 and Varicella.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, many diseases like measles, mumps, and pertussis still occur in the United States.

“Vaccinations can help protect our community from outbreaks of these and other devastating preventable diseases,” Carr said.

Dr. William Linthicum, a family physician in Taneytown, said repeated studies have confirmed the safety of vaccines.

“If you get a vaccine, you won’t get the condition yourself,” Linthicum said. “Vaccination has been one of the most effective means of general health improvement in the last 50 years. Diseases that used to paralyze or kill large numbers of people are no longer around.”

Linthicum also recommended parents consider vaccinating their children for the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV).

“The vaccine can help prevent certain types of cancers and will reduce the likelihood of contracting cervical cancer by at least 80 percent,” Linthicum said.

Gene Ransom, CEO of MedChi, the Maryland State Medical Society, said his organization has an official role in determining the guidelines for children vaccination schedule for the state of Maryland.

“Vaccines are one of the best public health tools in history,” Ransom said. “They are critical in protecting Marylanders from dangerous and deadly diseases. We need to make sure we protect ourselves. People go to their doctor when they’re sick but they don’t always think about preventing illnesses. This is the time to make those doctors’ appointments and to ask about what’s recommended.”

If additional vaccines are needed, The Carroll County Health Department is a Vaccines for Children (VFC) Provider. This means that if a child is 18 years or under and has Medical Assistance/Medicaid; no insurance; or insurance that does not cover vaccines, the parent or guardian can call 410-876-4920 to schedule an immunization clinic appointment.

For more information, see Maryland Department of Health: Back-to-School Immunization Requirements at https://phpa.health.maryland.gov.

Walk-in immunizations

What: Tdap, Meningococcal (MCV4), and Varicella Walk-in Clinic

When: 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., Tuesday, September 5

Where: Carroll County Health Department

Cost: Free

michel.elben@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7873

twitter.com/MichelElben