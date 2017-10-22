Atlantic Guitar Quartet to perform at Carroll Community College

For the past seven years, the Atlantic Guitar Quartet has traveled the region, bringing a passion for classic music and a dedication to the work of living composers to music fans. Wednesday, the group will perform at Carroll Community College. The Times caught up with guitarist Kevin Shannon to discuss classical music, guitar compositions and the quartet.

Q: What is the origin of the quartet?

We got together originally in about 2010. We were all four students at the Peabody Institute and we were all friends. Zoe and I were in a previous quartet that disbanded, so we hooked up with Jonathan and Mark to create something new. We’ve been concertizing ever since whenever we can.

Q: Why is it important to boost the profile of living composers?

Classical music gets this stigma sometimes, especially nowadays in the U.S. where there’s not as deeply rooted history as there is in Europe. When I talk to someone who is not too familiar it it, when I say classical guitar they assume I’m playing Mozart. There’s a difference between the classical period and classical music. It covers a broad range of music that they might be more into. They might be into modern pop or rock, and they think they don’t have a connection, but I try to explain to them that the composers who are writing classical music today are influenced by the same music you listen to.

Q: What interests you about the classical guitar?

The guitar is a great instrument, and a great middleman, because it has a deep rooted history in classical music, but it’s also played in popular music. It’s a great liaison between the two kinds.

Q: What exactly is your definition of classical music?

Classical music, in a very broad spectrum is just music that’s composed and written down. It’s a hard thing to define, what is classical music because it encompasses so much. It’s basically composed music that may be written down in a score in some form or another. Scores have a wide range of looks, from standard staff notation to crazy wild graphic notation to computer notation. It’s kind of an old term, but you have to have some way to explain it.

Q: What excites you about modern classical music?

I love the older stuff to, Bach, Beethoven, Mozart, I was a piano minor, so I have to love them, but we love the challenge of new music. The challenge of playing something that’s never been heard before, that’s never been interpreted. We’re bringing life to it and being unique.

Q: Why is commissioning new works an important part of the group?

We’ve commissioned over 15 new works from composers in the area and from composers from far away. When you play a piece by Beethoven, Debussy or Bach, there are dozens of examples to learn the piece. You know what it sounds like and just have to assign the sounds to fingers and just do that. Here, you have to deal with the fact that nobody knows what it sounds like. Sometimes composers are nice enough to send a MIDI file, but they can be just godawful sounding sometimes.

Q: For someone who decides to come out to the show, what can they expect?

They can expect classical music that is accessible. Sometimes new music can be scary, with 40 minutes of a long bitonal piece, it can be scary if you’re not a connoisseur of this kind of music. I’d really like to explore music that can be accessible to someone with no musical training whatsoever. My mom is a good litmus test. She has no musical training, but likes pretty stuff. The idea is that if you suck them in with the accessible stuff, you may win someone’s heart over and next time they might be willing to try the more challenging piece.

CAPTION Learning For Independence students attend Outdoor School Learning For Independence students attend Outdoor School CAPTION Learning For Independence students attend Outdoor School Learning For Independence students attend Outdoor School CAPTION (Cataliina Righter, Carroll County Times) (Cataliina Righter, Carroll County Times) CAPTION Maryland Science Center brings electricity-themed presentation to Mount Airy Elementary School Maryland Science Center brings electricity-themed presentation to Mount Airy Elementary School CAPTION (Catalina Righter, Carroll County Times) (Catalina Righter, Carroll County Times) CAPTION German band Einshoch6 teaches middle and high school students a German rap. German band Einshoch6 teaches middle and high school students a German rap.

jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7890

twitter.com/jacob_deNobel